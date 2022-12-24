A warm change in the weather is in the forecast for later in the week

A change in the weather is in the offing for later in the week as daytime high temperatures will reach the middle and upper 40s and overnight lows will not get below freezing.

“It’s quite the pattern change,” Meteorologist Zach Uttech of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Saturday.

Uttech said that though temperatures would remain cold, with daytime highs Christmas Day to be about 14 degrees, they would climb to 18 degrees on Monday and 26 on Tuesday.

There is a chance for snow Sunday night into Monday, he said. How much the area gets is still a question.

“There’s a bit of uncertainty as the band of snow will be pretty narrow,” Uttech said. “We’re expecting about an inch, maybe 2 inches, but it doesn’t look at this time to be any more than that. It’s just going to be some light, fluffy snow.”

A wind chill advisory remains in effect until 10 a.m. Sunday.

What snow does stick will not be around very long, Uttech added.

From Wednesday through Saturday the high temperatures will range from the lower 40s to the middle to upper 40s. Overnight lows will be in the middle to upper 30s, above the freezing mark.

There is a chance of rain Thursday, Friday and Saturday. Any moisture will be welcome as the vast majority of Iowa remains in drought.

According to the U.S. Drought Monitor for Iowa, Scott, Muscatine, Louisa and Cedar counties are abnormally dry. Only Clinton, Jackson, Jones and Dubuque counties have had normal moisture and are not in any drought condition. All of the other counties in Iowa have some level of drought.

All of the Quad-City Illinois counties are abnormally dry. Those include Rock Island, Mercer, Henry and Whiteside counties.

Temperatures in the Quad-City region began to rebound Saturday as the high in Davenport reached 13 degrees while the high at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline, reached 15 degrees.

The high Thursday reached 22 degrees before the cold front hit and dropped the overnight temperature into Friday to minus 8. The high Friday reached 2 degrees with an overnight low of 7.

“That was a pretty significant cold blast for this time of the season,” Uttech said.

The last really strong cold blast that hit the region was back on Jan. 30 and Jan. 31 of 2019, he said. The record low temperature for Jan. 30 of that year was minus 29 degrees. The next day, the mercury set another record for cold when the thermometer dipped to minus 33 degrees. Wind chill indices were in the minus 50 range.

“I remember that after those record cold days, for almost the next eight weeks, we had one winter event after another,” Uttech said. “Of course, that system built up for about two months before finally coming down

“That’s not the case this time,” he said.

The normal high for this time of year is 33 degrees. From Wednesday through Saturday, the temperatures will be well above that. New Year’s Eve will see a high of about 48 degrees.