A week of above normal temperatures and dry conditions in store for Quad-City region

A mild week of weather is in store for the Quad-Cities with mostly dry conditions and above-normal temperatures ranging from the middle 30s to the middle 40s during the daytime, Meteorologist John Haase said Sunday.

“The only system we may have coming could be Thursday, but the models are now showing that’s going to be east of us,” Haase said.

The normal high daytime temperature for this time of year in the Quad-Cities is 31 degrees, while the normal overnight low is about 14 degrees.

Monday’s forecast calls for mostly sunny skies after 10 a.m. with a high of 43 degrees and an overnight low into Tuesday of 27 degrees.

Tuesday’s forecast calls for partly sunny conditions with a high of about 38 degrees and an overnight low with mostly cloudy skies of 28 degrees.

Wednesday is expected to be partly sunny with a high of 43 and an overnight low of 29, while Thursday is expected to be cloudy with a high of 36 and an overnight low of 26.

Friday’s forecast calls for partly sunny skies with a high of 35, while Saturday is expected to be sunny with a high of 39. Sunday is expected to be sunny with a high of 45.

Haase said that so far this winter the Quad-Cities had received well-below normal snowfall. At the Davenport Municipal Airport, the National Weather Service, Davenport, has recorded 7.2 inches of snow, while 5.6 inches of snow has been recorded at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline.

Officially, the Quad-Cities is 8.3 inches below normal on snow for this time in the season, he said.

However, Haase said that since Dec. 1 the area has received 2 ½ inches of rain-snow water equivalent, which is about normal.

The water that has been received has done much to lessen drought conditions in both the Iowa and Illinois Quad-City region.

According to the most recent U.S. Drought Monitor, issued Jan. 5, Scott County soil water is now mostly normal except for a small portion that’s abnormally dry in the far western portion of the county. Clinton and Jackson counties are completely drought-free. However, there are abnormally dry conditions in Cedar, Muscatine and Louisa counties.

In the Illinois Quad-Cities, Rock Island and Mercer counties are completely drought-free. However, the eastern portions of Warren, Henry and Whiteside counties are still abnormally dry.

For the region, the 8- to 14-day outlook from the National Weather Service’s Climate Prediction Center is indicating above-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation through Jan. 22.

Through Saturday, the average temperature in the Quad-Cities as registered at the Quad Cities International Airport, Moline, was 33.2 degrees so far for January. That is 8.9 degrees above normal for the month.

However, Haase said that another blast of cold air could be coming down by the end of the month.