A week of roller coaster temperatures in store for Q-C

A week of roller-coaster temperatures is in store for the Quad-Cities for the coming week, Meteorologist Brian Pierce of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday night.

Monday is expected to be mostly sunny with a high of 48 degrees and an overnight low into Tuesday of 38 degrees with increasing clouds.

Tuesday’s forecast call for a high of 56 degrees with a 40% chance of rain.

However, a storm system out of the Pacific Northwest that is expected to cause severe storms in the southern Mississippi Valley will deliver a blast of cold air to the Quad-Cities, Pierce said.

Weather models Sunday night indicated the cold air will start to move into the Quad-City area Tuesday night, he said.

“Areas to the north and west of us could see some snow,” Pierce said.

Temperatures overnight Tuesday into Wednesday will drop to about 26 degrees.

Wednesday’s high is expected to reach 30 degrees under sunny skies. However, it will be breezy. “Wind chill indices will probably be in the teens all day,” Pierce said.

Whatever rain the Quad-City region gets will be welcome, he added. As of Sunday night the Quad-City region is 6.84 inches short on rainfall for the year. Soil conditions in most of the Iowa and Illinois Quad-City region remain abnormally dry, according to the latest U.S. Drought Monitor.

The overnight low Wednesday into Thursday is expected to fall to about 17 degrees.

Thursday marks the first of December, and the high temperature is expected to reach 36 degrees under sunny skies. The normal high for the day is 42 degrees. The overnight low into Friday is expected to be 28 degrees.

Friday’s high is expected to reach 48 degrees under mostly sunny skies. The normal for the day is 41 degrees. Highs for Saturday and Sunday are expected to reach about 45 degrees under partly sunny skies.

However, Pierce said that much colder air could be moving into the region.

According to the Climate Prediction Center’s eight- to 14-day outlook beginning Dec. 5, the trend will be for colder temperatures and wetter conditions.