A welcome zero: no new cases of COVID-19 reported in Scott County

An absence of numbers was good news Tuesday in the Quad-Cities, as the Iowa Department of Public Health reported no new COVID-19 cases in Scott County.

The Rock Island Health Department reported just two new cases Tuesday.

“We are pleased that our cases have dropped dramatically in recent days,” said Nita Ludwig, administrator of the Rock Island County Health Department. “This is primarily due to the number of people who have taken control of the pandemic and gotten vaccinated.”

No COVID-19 deaths were reported in either county.

Since the start of the pandemic, 21,701 cases have been confirmed and 244 deaths have been linked to the virus in Scott County. There 14,975 COVID-19 cases and 332 deaths in Rock Island County.

Low local new-case numbers reflected low numbers across Iowa and Illinois, as health officials reported 81 cases in Iowa and 365 in Illinois.

More Q-C vaccination numbers

According to the Rock Island Health Department, more than 105,000 doses have been administered to Rock Island County residents, and almost 50,000 people are fully vaccinated. About 43% of people ages 16 to 64 and more than 75% of those 65 or older are vaccinated.