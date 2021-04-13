A whole new ballgame: $5 million makeover planned for Davenport's Modern Woodmen Park

"After a year of no baseball and Major League Baseball completely restructuring, we are excited to have the Royals here and we have a new lease that is reflective of new minor league baseball" and level of play in the Quad-Cities, City Administrator Corri Spiegel said.

The River Bandits' home opener is set for May 11 against Cedar Rapids.

The proposed lease calls for an annual lease payment of $150,000 per year, and requires the city allocate $136,500 annually for stadium improvements, which would increase to $186,500 in fiscal year 2024.

Planned improvements include clubhouse renovations, extending a flood wall, a workout room addition, new seating, improved ballfield security, new sound system, facia replacement, replaced heating and cooling system for stadium suites, shade covering for the stadium "party plaza" and "enhancements" for fans with mobility issues.

Funding for the stadium improvements will predominantly come from city issued debt and local option sales tax revenue, Spiegel said.