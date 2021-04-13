A whole new ballgame: $5 million makeover planned for Davenport's Modern Woodmen Park

Watching professional baseball in Davenport could get more relaxing.
The city of Davenport would make more than $5 million in new improvements and renovations to the city's minor league baseball stadium, including new seating, under an updated lease agreement with the owner of the Quad Cities River Bandits.
"The whole goal of this was to ensure that baseball stays; to ensure Modern Woodmen Park is a viable and wonderful stadium ... and ensure our facility is a state-of-the-art place that we all love," said Davenport Mayor Mike Matson.
Davenport aldermen will meet Wednesday to approve a new 10-year lease agreement with Main Street Iowa, LLC, the Quad Cities River Bandits' ownership group, for the use of Modern Woodmen Park.
The agreement includes a list of planned renovations and improvements to Modern Woodmen Park to bring the 90-year-old stadium, which has been rebuilt and remodeled several times, up to Major League Baseball facility standards.
The River Bandits recently finalized a 10-year agreement with the Kansas City Royals to become the advanced-A affiliate of the Royals, accepting an invitation from the American League club to become part of its player development system beginning this season.
"After a year of no baseball and Major League Baseball completely restructuring, we are excited to have the Royals here and we have a new lease that is reflective of new minor league baseball" and level of play in the Quad-Cities, City Administrator Corri Spiegel said.
The River Bandits' home opener is set for May 11 against Cedar Rapids.
The proposed lease calls for an annual lease payment of $150,000 per year, and requires the city allocate $136,500 annually for stadium improvements, which would increase to $186,500 in fiscal year 2024.
Planned improvements include clubhouse renovations, extending a flood wall, a workout room addition, new seating, improved ballfield security, new sound system, facia replacement, replaced heating and cooling system for stadium suites, shade covering for the stadium "party plaza" and "enhancements" for fans with mobility issues.
Funding for the stadium improvements will predominantly come from city issued debt and local option sales tax revenue, Spiegel said.
"We are certainly very pleased by the evolving partnership between the River Bandits and the city of Davenport," said Scott County Supervisor Ken Croken, who recently joined the Quad Cities River Bandits' ownership group that leases Modern Woodmen Park. "We think that this new agreement will help ensure the future of professional baseball in the Quad Cities."
Dave Heller, president and CEO of Main Street Baseball and majority owner and managing partner of the River Bandits, could not be reached for comment Tuesday.
A 2020 analysis by Visit Quad Cities estimates the River Bandits contribute about $18.7 million in direct spending and economic impact to Davenport annually based on a full, regular season.
"I think the fact that the city and River Bandits have a new lease agreement is exciting," said Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities. "The River Bandits are critical for our regional destination ... in driving people to downtown Davenport and activating Modern Woodmen Park. And they're such a big part of our quality of life and brand. ... Definitely, it's a big win for the Quad Cities. It's a great thing for people who like baseball and people who like live events."