AAUW meeting to be held Feb. 5 in Moline

The Rock Island-Moline Branch of the American Association of University Women (AAUW) meeting will be held Feb. 5 with a presentation "From Nepal to STEM Scientist,” to be given by Dr. Ritu Gurung, chairperson of the Chemistry Department, St. Ambrose University.

The program will begin at 10 a.m. at the Butterworth Center, 1105 8th St., Moline.

Gurung has lived in different parts of Nepal and earned her bachelor’s and master’s degrees in chemistry in Nepal. She joined St. Ambrose as an assistant professor in 2015.

Gurung is volunteering to be a commissioner in the Office of the Asian and Pacific Islander Affairs, Iowa Department of Human Rights.

For more information, call 614-436-3531.

