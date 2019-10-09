A presentation on Australian aboriginal dot art, followed by an opportunity to try it, will be part of the activities Saturday, Oct. 12, at the Cultural Arts Day sponsored by the Rock Island County Association for Home and Community Education.
The day will begin at 9 a.m. at Christ Church, 1717 8th Ave., Moline, and activities are free.
You have free articles remaining.
Association members will display their crafts, which will be judged to go on to the state conference in March, and Deon Maas will talk about her Homemaker Exchange to Australia and the dot art.
If you want to do the craft, please register with Deb Marxen, 309-523-2727 or 309-236-4761, to ensure adequate supplies.