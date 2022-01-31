About 2,000 MidAmerican Energy customers without power in Rock Island

STAFF
Update: According to the MidAmerican Energy outage map, power has been restored in Rock Island.
Close to 2,000 households in Rock Island are without power, according to the MidAmerican Energy outage map.
The map shows 1,931 households without power in the area near UnityPoint-Trinity Rock Island. No further details are available and a restoration time has not been posted.
A second outage, affecting 13 customers in Milan, is expected to be repaired by 2:45 p.m.
