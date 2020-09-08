About 2,800 without power in the Q-C

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

About 2,800 MidAmerican Energy Co. customers in the Quad-Cities are without power Tuesday morning.

The outages affect 2,754 customers on the Iowa side and 59 customers on the Illinois side.

According to the company's website, crews are en route to the outage in Iowa with power expected to be restored around noon.

In the Illinois Q-C, crews are addressing several outages with no timetable for power to be restored.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0