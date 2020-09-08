 Skip to main content
About 2,800 without power in the Q-C
About 2,800 without power in the Q-C

About 2,800 MidAmerican Energy Co. customers in the Quad-Cities are without power Tuesday morning.

The outages affect 2,754 customers on the Iowa side and 59 customers on the Illinois side.

According to the company's website, crews are en route to the outage in Iowa with power expected to be restored around noon.

In the Illinois Q-C, crews are addressing several outages with no timetable for power to be restored.

   

Quad-City Times​

