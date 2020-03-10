About town: Something for everyone to do this weekend in the Quad-Cities

Looking for something to do this weekend that isn't related to St. Patrick's Day. Check out the following events! There's something to please everyone.
• With the family: Comic book lovers, unite! The Quad Cities Comic Con, hosted by Mighty Con, is back this weekend at the QCCA Expo Center, 2621 4th Ave., Rock Island.
The comic con will feature more than 300 artist tables, vendor booths and special guests, according to Mighty Con's website. The event — which will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday — also will include cosplay contests, video and table-top gaming tournaments, and more.
Special guests will include Frank Fosco, a comic book artist who did a 23-issue run on the "Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles" from Image comics; Tom Nguyen, a comic book artist who has worked with DC and Marvel Comics on "Batman: Under the Red Hood," "Green Lantern" and more; Michael Copon, who played the Blue Ranger on “Power Rangers Time Force,” among other TV roles; Barbara Kaalberg, a comic book artist who has worked for a number of studios, including DC, Marvel and Image Comics; and more, according to the site.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $15 for a weekend pass, and free for kids ages 12 and younger. Attendees will receive a free comic book at the door. For more information, visit mightyconshows.com/show/quad-cities, or email mightyconvendors@gmail.com.
• Just for fun: Celebrate Friday the 13th right with a horror movie marathon at Rozz-Tox, 2108 3rd Ave., Rock Island. It will be presented by the 365 Horror Film Club and Midwest Monster Fest.
A list of feature films is in the works for the marathon, which will run from 7 p.m. Friday to 1 a.m. Saturday. Some of the films are rated R, so attendees must be 17 or older, or accompanied by an adult. Attendees are welcome to bring lawn chairs.
Food, drinks and horror merchandise from 365 Horror Films and Death Stitch Custom Clothing will be sold. You may not bring food or drinks.
Admission to the marathon is free. For more information, visit bit.ly/2Q9lsDD.
• Dine and drink: Attention, chocolate lovers! You'll want to catch the Chocolate Experience Sunday at the Quad City Botanical Center, 2525 4th Ave., Rock Island.
This family-friendly event will feature decadent samples from area chocolatiers, products for purchase, s'mores, a hot chocolate bar, a scavenger hunt, and more, according to a news release.
Attendees also may check out the indoor and outdoor gardens at the center. A plant expert will be on hand in the Sun Garden to offer more information about the cacao tree and conservation efforts that work toward protecting it, the release states.
Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 for members, $4 for youths, and $2 for youth members. They will be available through qcgardens.com, by phone at 309-794-0991, and at the door. The event will run in three time slots Sunday to allow vendors time to restock their booths: 9-11 a.m., noon-2 p.m., and 3-5 p.m. All proceeds will be used to support the Botanical Center.
For more information, visit facebook.com/qcgardens.
• See it live: Have a beer and a laugh Friday at the Brewery Comedy Tour, which is coming to the Big Swing Brewing Company, 113 18th St., Rock Island.
The tour stop will feature Luke Trovese, a New York City-based comedian most known for his appearances on "Legion of Skanks," and Colin Cook, a stand-up comic who also is based in New York City, according to the Facebook event listing.
Comedians from New York and Los Angeles have hit some 1,500 breweries across the country as part of the tour, according to the listing post.
Tickets for the show, which will run from 8 to 9:30 p.m., are $18, at bit.ly/2TWi2Fr. For more information, visit facebook.com/gobigswing.