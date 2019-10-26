The 2019 Bettendorf Homecoming Court is, first row, from left: Joseph Byrne, George Elias, Mikal Honeycutt, Joshua Graves, Mitchell Winterlin, Seth VanZuiden, Roosevelt (Trey) Knight and Maximilian Von Gries. Second row, from left: Lauren OBrien, Francine Pace, Constance (Dena) Pyevich, Madison Foht, Maggie Erpelding, Gillian Borden, Annika Braaten and Mia Griffin.
Francine Pace is all smiles after being named the Bettendorf High School homecoming queen Oct. 3.
Homecoming court George Elias and Francine Pace in the Bettendorf High School homecoming parade, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019.
Bettendorf High School senior Francine Pace’s motto is “A positive attitude wins the day.”
But she added a little something to that in recent years: One must have goals in life.
When Pace was at Bettendorf Middle School, she set a goal for herself — to one day be named homecoming queen at Bettendorf High School.
“I saw how happy my other friends were when they got to be homecoming queen, and I thought, ‘Wow, maybe someday,” Pace said.
Pace, 18, said she wasn't sure she would be successful but was determined to give it her best shot.
“One, I thought I was not popular,” she said. “And two, I have a disability.”
Pace has autism, and — as with most people who have autism — she learns differently than her peers. But she still learns, and her mom, Mindy Pace, said her daughter was born with a can-do attitude that allows her to overcome much of her disability.
It was that can-do attitude, coupled with a heaping of hard work, that made her dream come true.
On Oct. 3, Pace was elected homecoming queen of Bettendorf High School.
“This is something she wanted to do, so we never discouraged her,” Mindy Pace said of she and her husband, Michael Pace. They approached Francine’s teachers and asked how they could help her.
But long before her senior year, Francine Pace was already laying the groundwork. “I got more involved in clubs, and I made more friends than I ever imagined having. I always come to school with positive energy,” Pace said. “A positive attitude wins the day."
She made buttons that said “Fran for Homecoming Court” and passed out pencils.
She made the rounds and worked to get nominated by her peers to the homecoming court.
The Thursday of the homecoming announcement was a hectic day for Pace. Autism can cause feelings of being overwhelmed and she was concerned that she would "feel her autism coming on."
“We got nominated, and then we had to pick our partners and perform a skit at the pep rally,” she said. “We had the parade, and you don’t find out until after the parade if you’ve won the crown.
“It was totally worth it. It was overwhelming, but I got through it and held my head high."
The Paces moved to Bettendorf 10 years ago from Georgia. Both parents are from the Midwest and met in Kenosha, Wisconsin. They worked as social workers, but with a special needs child, they needed more money and resources. Michael Pace, a Navy veteran, went back into the service in the Army. He was stationed at Fort Benning, Georgia.
However, schools in Georgia did not give Pace the education she wanted and needed.
Pace said she was placed in a secluded room with six other children. “We didn’t do anything,” she said. “We just sat around all day and played games, and we weren’t learning anything. I’d stare at the wall and wonder what I was doing there.”
Moving to Bettendorf, in a state with more special education resources, gave the Paces new hope.
“She learned how to read and write and talk to other kids,” Mindy Pace said.
In Bettendorf, Pace has been able to live a full life. She played on the football team in middle school; she has a job at Goodwill in Bettendorf; she's on the debate team and is in the Best Buddies program.
She loves horses and has competed in equestrian events in Special Olympics. She also loves archery and is a volunteer for the Bettendorf Fire Department.
Pace’s goal is to be a botanist or work in the medical field.
“Francine has grown a lot since her time at Bettendorf, and she’s developed a lot of skills,” said Bettendorf High School Principal Joy Kelly.
Kelly said the support Pace gets from her parents and teachers at Bettendorf help put her in a position to have “a happy, productive, responsible future.”
“It’s our job to give our students the best tools to be successful, and some more than others grab onto those tools and make the most of them," Kelly said. "Francine certainly has. … She has a good life ahead of her.”
“I encourage people to live their lives to the fullest and to be positive,” Pace said. “Make the most of your life, your friends, be happy — but above all, be you.”
