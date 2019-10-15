Scott County Auditor Roxanna Moritz announced today that ballots for the Nov. 5 city / school election are available, except for ballots to be voted in the City of Davenport.
The Auditor’s Office will mail ballots to voters who have requested absentee ballots by mail today, and those ballots should arrive this week. Also, those ballots are available for voting at the Auditor’s Office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
The ballots for Davenport are delayed due to the recount of the primary election for mayor. Those ballots will not be available until next week.
Questions, can call the Scott County Auditor’s Office at 563-326-8631 or contact by email at http://www.auditor@scottcountyiowa.com.