Absentee, voter registration deadlines near for Scott County special school elections

Deadlines are fast approaching to register to vote and request mail-in absentee ballots for the March 2 special school elections in Scott County.

The Scott County Auditor’s Office will conduct special elections for the Bettendorf, North Scott and Pleasant Valley school districts for revenue purpose statements, and for the Eastern Iowa Community College District for a bond referendum.

Requests for absentee ballots must be received in the Auditor’s Office no later than 5 p.m. Friday, Feb. 19. Absentee ballot request forms are available on the Scott County Auditor’s website.

Ballots will be mailed as soon as they are available, according to a press release.

In-person absentee voting will be available at the Auditor’s Office on the 5th Floor of the Scott County Administrative Center, 600 West 4th Street in Davenport. The deadline for in-person absentee voting is 5 p.m. March 1.

Another announcement will be made when ballots are available, according to the auditor's office.

The deadline to pre-register to vote in the special election is also 5 p.m. on Feb. 19.