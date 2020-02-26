"Absolutely off the hook": Fire and ice racing heat up Moline arena Saturday

There will be a hot time on the TaxSlayer Center ice on Saturday, Feb. 29, at 7:30 p.m.
The World Championship ICE Racing Series returns to the Moline arena for the first time in over a decade, bringing what it calls the" fastest, toughest, and most extreme flat-track motorcycle and quad racers" to the ice.
“The racing has been just absolutely off the hook; the competition has been better than it’s ever been,” series co-owner Ken Remer said this week in a phone interview. Compared to 10 years ago, the racers are much better and more competitive, he said.
A 43-year-old native of Burlington, Wis., where he still lives and is a volunteer firefighter, Remer began his racing career years ago as a snocross (snowmobile) rider. After an injury, he built a track on a lake in front of his house and got into ice racing.
International Championship Events (ICE) racers use motorcycles with 2,000 razor-sharp studs in their tires, to keep them gripped to the slick surface, and they rev from zero to 60 mph in three seconds, Remer said.
“I found out about World Championship ICE racing, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in January 2010, and I joined them for that race,” he said. “I haven’t missed a race since. In 2016, my wife and I bought the series. It’s a highly competitive sport, something people need to keep seeing. It’s fun to bring in fast riders from across the United States.”
Remer is a veteran stuntman whose credits include TV shows like "Chicago Fire" and movies like "The Dark Knight," and had already created such show-stoppers as his famous "Ring of Fire" quad jump. In the current show, he said he sets himself on fire.
“As an owner, I don’t get to compete as much as I used to,” Remer said. “It is difficult. We’re keeping the series going, I was top three in the world, so it was hard to sit back. My plan was to race every single one, but I had a crash and hurt my knee in Kalamazoo, about three weeks ago.”
He’s been a firefighter for 25 years, and started his stunt career in Chicago in 1998, which is about an hour from where he lives.
“A good friend of mine was a horse trainer, got me doing horse stunts,” Remer said. “It’s built into many opportunities – I’ve worked on ‘ER’; have done lots of movies, like ‘Dark Knight,’ ‘Prison Break,’ ‘Rampage,’ ‘Chicago Fire,’ ‘Chicago PD.’”
“I do a lot of boat driving, anything with four wheels, jet skis,” he said. “It’s a privilege being able to work on big sets. It’s a privilege to be part of it. Every stunt is a little different, a different adrenaline rush. A career highlight was being a stunt double on ‘Prison Break’.”
Being a real firefighter gives him a different perspective on “Chicago Fire,” as well as the fire stunts in the ICE series, Remer said.
“Fire is like water — you have to respect it,” he said. “If you’re safe with it, it will respect you. It’s kind of like being married. It’s definitely a team effort.”
A highlight of the TaxSlayer show will be the limbo halftime show, where the cyclists basically get their bike down almost sideways, to get under a limbo bar. Thirty-two inches above ice is the record low, Remer said.
“The fans seem to love it,” he said, noting nowhere else can you see racers on ICE get their motorcycles so low. You can make it a VIP night and gain access to the Pre-Race Pit Party at 6 p.m. For just $5 extra, fans can meet the riders before the show.
“We love meeting kids; we’re all about growing the kids program,” Remer said. During the show, there are riders 12 years old and younger. “It’s pretty awesome to see little kids rip around.”
Tickets for the show are $15 to $33, and kids 12 and under can get in for $12, with a full-price adult ticket. For more information, visit icespeedway.com.