Academy helps parents help kids

Upon graduation they received a free Kindle loaded with apps and games to use with their children as teaching tools and how to "take everyday experiences into learning experiences" so that they're ready for kindergarten and can read at grade level by third grade, White said.

"We have to start changing the dynamics of what's happening in the African American community," including what is happening in the home environment, White said.

The academy, a collaboration with Women United, another United Way program, is one of the projects the society has undertaken since its splashy launch in July at the Quad-Cities Riverfront Convention Center, Bettendorf.

In addition to several ultimate goals to bolster opportunities and educational achievement among African American youth, the society also had an immediate goal: Within the first 100 days of its launch, it wanted to enlist 100 volunteers, 100 African American male mentors and 100 new financial contributors.

By Oct. 29 — the end of the 100 days — the society was at 80 volunteers, 65 mentors and 60 investors with $50,000 raised, White said.

Although short of the goal, she is pleased with these numbers and expects to eventually achieve the higher numbers.