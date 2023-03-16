A DeWitt man has died after becoming trapped inside a grain bin Wednesday night.

At about 7:15 p.m., multiple agencies responded to the 2000 block of 320th Avenue for a report of a man trapped, police said. Upon arrival, the man was located and the DeWitt Fire Department worked with neighboring jurisdictions to extract him.

The victim was extricated but already had died as a result of the entrapment. His identity will be released following proper notification of his family, police said.

The case is under investigation by the Clinton County Sheriff's Office and the Clinton County Medical Examiner's Office.

Counties with the most emergency shelters in Iowa Counties with the most emergency shelters in Iowa #50. Hardin County #49. Des Moines County #48. Calhoun County #47. Mills County #46. Wayne County #45. Chickasaw County #44. Tama County #43. Louisa County #42. Boone County #41. Cedar County #40. Wapello County #39. Sioux County #38. Washington County #37. Buchanan County #36. Cerro Gordo County #35. Audubon County #34. Hancock County #33. Lucas County #32. Floyd County #31. Poweshiek County #30. Jones County #29. Fayette County #28. Delaware County #27. Jackson County #26. Keokuk County #25. Shelby County #24. Monroe County #23. Van Buren County #22. Pocahontas County #21. Clinton County #20. Mitchell County #19. Butler County #18. Cherokee County #17. Appanoose County #16. Winnebago County #15. Mahaska County #14. Greene County #13. Franklin County #12. Clayton County #11. Osceola County #10. Bremer County #9. Lyon County #8. Palo Alto County #7. Worth County #6. Monona County #5. Allamakee County #4. Ida County #3. Adams County #2. Winneshiek County #1. Howard County