The ACLU of Illinois and two other groups are urging the City of Moline to repeal a section of its city code prohibiting certain people from soliciting money, saying it is unconstitutional.
Moline is one of 15 cities in the state that were sent letters earlier this week criticizing panhandling ordinances.
The ACLU, Chicago Coalition for the Homeless and the National Law Center on Homelessness & Poverty said in their letter to the city that its ordinance violates freedom of speech protections in the the U.S. and Illinois constitutions because it "draws distinctions based on the content or viewpoint of a person's speech."
"Panhandling laws are used to unfairly criminalize people experiencing homelessness for exercising their First Amendment rights. Every person has the right to ask for help," said Diane O'Connor, community lawyer at the Chicago Coalition for the Homeless.
The city's ordinance prohibits a person from standing on or in the proximity of a roadway "for the purpose of soliciting contributions unless such a person is acting on behalf of a sponsoring agency" that's obtained a permit from the city and meets certain requirements.
Those requirements include being registered as a charitable organization, being engaged in statewide fundraising activity and assuming liability in the event of an injury.
The ACLU of Iowa sent letters to three cities this week targeting panhandling ordinances in Des Moines, Grimes and Council Bluffs. The organization said the letters were part of a campaign seeking repeal of ordinances in 240 communities in 12 states.
Bettendorf also has a panhandling ordinance. And while it was not sent a letter, ACLU of Iowa officials said that didn't mean its ordinance passed constitutional muster, only that it had reviewed only some of the cities with such measures.
The city's ordinance regulates where people can solicit money and it requires a license.
Asked to comment, Maureen Riggs, the city attorney for Moline, said in an email Thursday, “I have not received the letter from the ACLU, but I will certainly review the City ordinance to ensure that it meets constitutional requirements.”
The ACLU and its partners have pointed to a 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling, saying it has resulted in a closer examination of panhandling ordinances and led to measures being struck down by the courts or repealed in 55 cities across the country.
In addition to Moline, letters were sent to the Illinois cities of Aurora, Carbondale, Champaign, Chicago, Cicero, Danville, Decatur, East St. Louis, Elgin, Joliet, Oak Park, Peoria, Rockford and Urbana.