Across the Quad-Cities, storm debris cleanup continues

The collection of bundled brush and storm debris will remain free.

Larger tree debris will be collected according to the area crews are working in. It is likely large tree debris placed in an alley will not be removed until teams come through for the second pass in your area.

When all zones are complete, crews will rotate back to the first zones and make another pass for additional tree debris.

"It may take closer to the end of September to clean up all debris as we continue shifting crews as needed to other priorities," Gleason said.

Lines at the Davenport Compost Facility have returned to normal, so residents who would like to part ways with tree debris sooner are welcome to drop it off for free.

The facility is located at 2707 Railroad Ave. and is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.

Bundling tree debris is not required but is encouraged.

Branches should be no longer than five feet and weigh no more than 50 pounds, when possible.