Across the Quad-Cities, storm debris cleanup continues

If you live anywhere in Bettendorf, city crews likely have picked up storm debris in your neighborhood at least once by Wednesday, but the "first pass" for Davenport will take longer.
As of Tuesday, Davenport officials estimated crews had picked up roughly 60,000 to 70,000 cubic yards of debris, but had another 50,000 to 100,000 cubic yards to go. "We hope to have made one pass through the entire city by the end of next week for large debris," Public Works Director Nicole Gleason said in an email.
Rodd Schick, Moline's municipal services general manager, said he was not sure how soon the city would be able to make a "first pass" to all residents.
"We have cleared the main routes to all of the schools and just started a full sweep of the city," he said Tuesday in an email. He estimated cleanup would take five to six more weeks.
Here's a closer look at recovery efforts from the Aug. 10 derecho storm, based on interviews and news releases from the cities:
Bettendorf: After Wednesday, staff hopes to have all other debris picked up within two weeks.
Tree limbs/branches must be cut in five-foot lengths, but do not need to be tied and bundled. They must be set in orderly piles at your regular collection point.
Stickers are not needed on yard waste bags until cleanup is finished.
If you hire a commercial landscape or tree service to trim trees, tree limbs, or shrubs on your property, it is the commercial operator's responsibility to remove and dispose of the debris. The city will not collect material cut or trimmed by a private contractor.
For questions, call public works at 563-344-4088.
Davenport: A map showing which areas have "one pass through complete" and which are still "in progress" is available on the website at cityofdavenportiowa.com. Scroll down to "what's happening now?"
Priority for crews in the first pass is to remove debris from sidewalks, boulevards and parking lanes.
Bagged debris placed at the collection point will be collected on your regular garbage pickup day. But beginning Monday, Aug. 31, a yard waste sticker will be required. Yard waste cart fees will also apply starting on Aug. 31.
The city "has been collecting smaller, bagged debris every day for these three weeks, so we feel there has been adequate time to bag/collect small debris," Gleason said.
The collection of bundled brush and storm debris will remain free.
Larger tree debris will be collected according to the area crews are working in. It is likely large tree debris placed in an alley will not be removed until teams come through for the second pass in your area.
When all zones are complete, crews will rotate back to the first zones and make another pass for additional tree debris.
"It may take closer to the end of September to clean up all debris as we continue shifting crews as needed to other priorities," Gleason said.
Lines at the Davenport Compost Facility have returned to normal, so residents who would like to part ways with tree debris sooner are welcome to drop it off for free.
The facility is located at 2707 Railroad Ave. and is open 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday-Friday and 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday-Sunday.
Bundling tree debris is not required but is encouraged.
Branches should be no longer than five feet and weigh no more than 50 pounds, when possible.
"With very large pieces, we either pick them up with heavy equipment (such as excavators or loaders) outfitted with grappling equipment or the debris is reduced to smaller pieces with chainsaws," Gleason explained.
"As you might imagine, neither process is quick or easy, especially in smaller residential settings. And (it) is one of the challenges we are facing with the recovery process."
Crews have been on 12 hour shifts since the day of the storm and have been working mandatory Saturdays and voluntary Sundays, she said. "We will be reducing this a bit in the coming days to avoid crew burn out, and we will re-assess next week."
Crews from the city's streets, sewer, solid waste, parks, facilities and fleet departments have all helped, she said.
"The primary responding division for a normal tree emergency is our forestry team; however, that is a crew of six, so that crew is leading several other crews," she said. "We have had anywhere from 60 to 90 (people) working on this effort over the last three weeks."
To help, the city rented one grinder and two mini-excavators with grapple hooks.
Moline: Lawn bags filled with storm debris will be picked up with no sticker required for 21 days, as per city council action.
Crews worked overtime the first week, four hours on Monday-Tuesday and two hours on Wednesday-Thursday.
Debris goes to Raney Tree Care, Moline.
Representatives for Rock Island and East Moline could not be reached for comment.
