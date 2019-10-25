2019 ACS Iowa State Pool Championships Oct 25, 2019 Updated 9 min ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} 1 of 5 Belinda Tipps of Muscatine takes a shot on Friday during 2019 Iowa ACS Iowa State Pool Championships at the RiverCenter in Davenport. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com Rob Knudsen of Princeton stretches his shoulders while racking the balls during 2019 Iowa ACS Iowa State Pool Championships. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com Jenna Bishoff of Davenport takes a shot. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com A player gets ready to take a shot at the 2019 Iowa ACS Iowa State Pool Championships. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com Kaylee Halberg racks the balls during 2019 Iowa ACS Iowa State Pool Championships at the RiverCenter. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Recommended View All Promotions promotion spotlight AP What time period do you belong in? spotlight promotion Which season suits you best? Print Ads Other FAMILY RESOURCES-SOCIAL SERVICES - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Family Resources-social Services 2800 Eastern Ave 700, Davenport, IA 52803 563-326-6431 Website Sale MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT - Ad from 2019-10-19 Oct 19, 2019 MEL FOSTER 35 ST CT 3211 E 35TH ST CT, DAVENPORT, IA 52807 563-359-4663 Website Service QUAD CITY ARTS-FESTIVAL OF TREES - Ad from 2019-10-21 Oct 21, 2019 Quad City Arts-Festival Of Trees 1715 Second Av, Rock Island, IL 61201 999-999-9999 Website Car MILLS SERVICE CENTER - Ad from 2019-10-24 Oct 24, 2019 Mills Service Center 1610 39th Ave, Moline, IL 61265 309-797-1241 Website Construction TREVOR TRUE VALUE HARDWARE - Ad from 2019-10-24 Oct 24, 2019 Restaurant MediaSpace Solutions - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Education ARROWHEAD YOUTH AND FAMILY SERVICES - Ad from 2019-10-19 Oct 19, 2019 Arrowhead Youth and Family Services 12200 104th St, Coal Valley, IL 61240 309-799-7044 Website Medical DAVENPORT HEARING AID - Ad from 2019-10-20 Oct 20, 2019 Davenport Audiology Hearing Aid Center 430 W 35th St, Davenport, IA 52806 563-386-8885 Website Sale FIGGE ART MUSEUM - Ad from 2019-10-25 20 hrs ago FIGGE ART MUSEUM 225 W 2ND ST, DAVENPORT, IA 52801 563-326-7804 Website Service CIRCA 21 - Ad from 2019-10-23 Oct 23, 2019 Circa 21 Dinner Playhouse 1828 3rd Ave, Rock Island, IL 61201 309-786-7733 Website More Latest Local Offers Country Financial - Mitch Dietrich Have you considered all the "What Ifs" in your life? Call Mitch Dietrich with Country Financial today! Learn to be prepared. 563-322-2393 Mary Jane's Design Do you need help picking out furniture for your home? Call Mary Jane's Design for a free, in-home consultation! 563-370-1522 Hilltop Mini Buildings and Lawn Decor Easy-to-care for furniture from Hilltop Mini Buildings and Lawn Decor! Call for more information: 309-596-2684