Activist championed the poor, women

It was the Mississippi River flood of 1965 that pushed her to begin a career, she once told a reporter. Then 43, she trudged to Red Cross shelters to help and "discovered there was a whole world out there."

"I had been poor myself as a child during the Depression, but I hadn't realized how many people there were that were really alienated in society," she said.

She got a job as a social worker for the Iowa Department of Social Services.

"When I was 20 I was a rebel, then I reverted to the traditional woman's role and enjoyed it. I loved having children. When they were grown I reverted back to being a rebel," she told a reporter in 1983.

Rafferty said she lived by the words of President John Kennedy: "The hottest place in Hell is reserved for those who in time of trouble ... held to neutrality."

She espoused liberal views, but in the 1970s, she was still a member of the Republican Party who helped organize local election campaigns for former U.S. Senator Charles Percy. She also ran unsuccessfully for Rock Island City Council in 1973.

She was a member of the group that helped organize Project NOW in the Quad-Cities and was involved in a long lists of organizations and activities, including Quad-City Arts.