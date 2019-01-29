A number of activities and meetings are being canceled or postponed because of the forecasted cold weather.
Cancellations
• Clinton City Council meeting scheduled for 7 p.m., Tuesday, canceled. A Special Clinton City Council meeting will be held on 7 p.m., February 5. All agenda items on the January 29 meeting will be moved forward to the February 5 meeting.
• Goodwill of the Heartland will not be accepting donations at any of its 17 stores from 7 p.m. Tuesday until 9 a.m. Thursday. Stores will still be open for shopping during this time.
• Moline Public Library will close at 5 p.m. Tuesday, and remain closed Wednesday. The library plans to reopen at 9 a.m., Thursday.
• The 3 and 5 p.m. Wednesday shifts of the Big Brothers Big Sister Putt-A-Round have been canceled. Shifts the rest of the week will be open (Thursday, 3 and 5:30 p.m.; Friday, 11:30 a.m., 3 and 5:30 p.m.)