Addiction recovery advocates discuss battling addiction

The Quad Cities Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (QCSAPC) announces an invitation to the public to join a free virtual event during national Red Ribbon Week to discuss battling addiction and addiction recovery.

The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.on Thursday by Zoom. Registration is required and space is limited. Please click here to register:

The presentation features special guest speaker Tim Ryan, a substance abuse interventionist famously known as A&E’s “Dope Man,” and his wife Jennifer Gimenez, world-renowned model, actress, substance abuse counselor, and reality TV star. As a celebrity couple and active in recovery, they are both proactive in changing lives by inspiring their audiences to live a more fulfilling, passionate, and purposeful life.

Since the opioid misuse continues to be a nationwide epidemic affecting all ages, the QCSAPC aims to raise awareness about the dangers of prescription drug misuse and abuse through prevention activities, a media campaign, and education to schools, communities, parents, medical prescribers, and their patients.