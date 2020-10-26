Addiction recovery advocates discuss battling addiction

The Quad Cities Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (QCSAPC) announces an invitation to the public to join a free virtual event during national Red Ribbon Week to discuss battling addiction and addiction recovery.
The event will be held from 1 p.m. to 2:30 p.m.on Thursday by Zoom. Registration is required and space is limited. Please click here to register:
.
The presentation features special guest speaker Tim Ryan, a substance abuse interventionist famously known as A&E’s “Dope Man,” and his wife Jennifer Gimenez, world-renowned model, actress, substance abuse counselor, and reality TV star. As a celebrity couple and active in recovery, they are both proactive in changing lives by inspiring their audiences to live a more fulfilling, passionate, and purposeful life.
Since the opioid misuse continues to be a nationwide epidemic affecting all ages, the QCSAPC aims to raise awareness about the dangers of prescription drug misuse and abuse through prevention activities, a media campaign, and education to schools, communities, parents, medical prescribers, and their patients.
The QCSAPC invites other stakeholders in our community to support our initiative. The Quad Cities Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition (QCSAPC) is a non-profit organization dedicated to promoting a substance abuse-free, safe, and healthy community by providing substance abuse prevention education through collaborative partnerships.
The QCSAPC holds monthly meetings the third Wednesday of every month from 11 a.m. to noon at the CADS Outreach Center, 1519 E. Locust Street, Davenport, IA 52803. To learn more, please contact 563-326-4116, email qcsapc@gmail.com, or visit us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/QCSAPC
