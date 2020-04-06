Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed
topical alert top story

Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed

virus logo

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified Monday of 78 additional positive cases for a total of 946 positive cases. There have been an additional 680 negative tests for a total of 10,653 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.

According to IDPH, an additional 3 deaths were also reported:

• Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Tama County, 2 elderly adults (81+)

According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 78 individuals include:

• Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Cerro Gordo County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Chickasaw County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Clinton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Crawford County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Franklin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Johnson County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Linn County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Louisa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Marion County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Muscatine County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)

• Page County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)

• Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)

• Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 1 elderly adult (81+)

• Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 3 elderly adults (81+)

• Wapello County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)

• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)

• Winnebago County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)

A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.

Quad-City Times​

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News