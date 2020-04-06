Additional COVID-19 cases in Iowa, additional deaths confirmed

DES MOINES — The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) has been notified Monday of 78 additional positive cases for a total of 946 positive cases. There have been an additional 680 negative tests for a total of 10,653 negative tests to date, which includes testing reported by the State Hygienic Lab and other labs.
According to IDPH, an additional 3 deaths were also reported:
• Linn County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Tama County, 2 elderly adults (81+)
According to IDPH, the locations and age ranges of the 78 individuals include:
• Allamakee County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Benton County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cedar County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Cerro Gordo County, 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Chickasaw County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Clinton County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Crawford County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Dubuque County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Franklin County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Henry County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Jackson County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Johnson County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Linn County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 6 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Louisa County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Marion County, 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Marshall County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Muscatine County, 5 adults (18-40 years), 2 middle-age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80 years)
• Page County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years)
• Polk County, 1 middle-age adult (41-60 years), 2 older adults (61-80 years)
• Pottawattamie County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Scott County, 2 adults (18-40 years), 7 middle age adults (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 1 elderly adult (81+)
• Tama County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80), 3 elderly adults (81+)
• Wapello County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Warren County, 1 adult (18-40 years)
• Washington County, 1 adult (18-40 years), 1 middle age adult (41-60 years), 1 older adult (61-80)
• Winnebago County, 1 middle age adult (41-60 years)
A public hotline has been established for Iowans with questions about COVID-19. The line is available 24/7 by calling 2-1-1 or 1-800-244-7431. The state of Iowa has started sharing the number of negative tests conducted at outside labs, and is providing additional information on the conditions of those infected with COVID-19.
Quad-City Times
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.