DAVENPORT – After the rescheduled touring Broadway musicals "Kinky Boots" (June 19) and “Chicago” (this fall) kick up their heels at the Adler Theatre, the next 2019-20 Broadway at the Adler season includes “Christmas Wonderland Holiday Spectacular,” “Bandstand,” “An American In Paris,” “Waitress,” “The Color Purple” and “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical.”
In addition to the subscription series, there will be special add-on performance of “Jersey Boys,” on Jan. 14, 2020, with seats from $37.50 to $75. That smash hit had an eight-show run at the Adler in April 2015.
The season schedule features the following 7:30 p.m. shows:
“Beautiful: The Carole King Musical,” Monday, April 20, 2020.
Offered this year is a Six-Show Subscription Series, ranging from $240 to $415, depending on seating choice. A five-show series is also available, which excludes the Christmas show, ranging from $195 to $350. Subscription and group ticket sales are available now.
The long-running group Mannheim Steamroller will perform at the Adler, 136 E. 3rd St., on Thursday, Nov. 14, celebrating the 35th anniversary of their annual Christmas tours. Tickets ($65, $75, $88) will go on sale July 26 at the Adler box office or at Ticketmaster.com.
Continue reading
your article
with a digital subscription.
“I remember when I came out with my first Christmas album in 1984, followed by our first tour. Back then, many in the music industry said focusing on Christmas just wouldn’t work,” Chip Davis, 71-year-old group founder, said in a tour release. “Now, 35 years later, we are still going strong. I want to thank our fans for making us part of their holiday tradition. Today we often see multi-generational families join us during the holidays each year.”
Davis founded his own record label, American Gramaphone, which became one of the industry’s largest independent labels. The Grammy-winning Mannheim Steamroller has sold more than 40 million albums, 29 million in the Christmas genre.
This year’s show will feature the original classic Christmas hits from the first Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, along with multimedia effects in an intimate setting. Davis, long based in Omaha, Neb., is the top-selling Christmas artist of all time with Elvis coming in second, with 17 million holiday records sold.
Several states require high school students to pass a civics test in order to graduate. Which got us to thinking -- how difficult would these questions be? In order to become a naturalized citizen, applicants must correctly answer 6 of 10 questions from the list of 100 questions. Here is a sampling of some of those questions. We re-worded them a bit -- test yourself!