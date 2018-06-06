Opening night of a week-long run of “The Book of Mormon,” was as fitting a time as any for the Adler Theatre’s new marquee lights to shine for the first time.
Before showtime on Tuesday, 3rd Street in downtown Davenport was bustling with people walking from different directions to the theater. A line formed under the 36-foot-tall vertical sign inscribed with the Adler name and two lit-up 30-foot-long LED screens.
Having the touring production “The Book of Mormon,” here through Sunday is a “big deal” for the Adler Theatre, according to executive director Rick Palmer.
He described opening night as “wonderful.” Even more wonderful, he said, is that the Quad-City community has more than one chance to see the musical, which opened on Broadway in 2011 and began touring in 2012. The musical has won nine Tony Awards.
“Anytime we do a week run, it's a big deal for the community,” Palmer said. “We're basically doing a whole Broadway season in a week.”
To pull off that many dates, Palmer said, “It's got to be the right time, the right show at the right price.”
“When you got through to vet these, you look at the trends and all of that,” he said. “This a show that has gotten to a point where, crunching the numbers, we could make this work.”
That “big deal” factor is something that is not lost on Conner Peirson, who plays the lead role of Elder Cunningham in the “The Book of Mormon.”
Peirson saw the show for the first time on his first day on the job four years ago.
“My jaw dropped,” he said. “It looked so hard. I was like, ‘I can’t do that.’
Spoiler alert: He could.
For him, and the other 28 people in the cast, the goal is to make each performance — no matter what city or what night of the week — special.
“We want to make it like it’s a different musical every night,” Peirson said. “You always run into the danger of falling into patterns. You have to allow yourself to believe this is the first night all over again.”
He has a similar goal for his character.
Since “The Book of Mormon” opened on Broadway in 2011, the role of Elder Cunningham has been a popular, and high-profile, one. Josh Gad, who you might also recognize as the voice of Olaf in “Frozen,” originated the role and it was later played by Ben Platt, who is now known for his work in the musical, “Dear Evan Hansen”
“In a lot of ways, Cunningham is the heart of the show,” Peirson, who spent two years as a standby on the show and is now in his second year of playing Cunningham, said. “He’s doing his best, but in doing that he keeps messing up. For me, I try to make a new choice each night to genuinely mess up and make it fresh and honest.”
Those kinds of choices matter, at least, from the feedback Peirson receives from audience members after the show.
“At the end of the day, this is a job,” he said. “And sometimes at your job, you get tired. And then you hear someone say, ‘This is the best thing I’ve ever seen.’ or ‘I never go to musicals, but I loved this musical.’ And you’re like, ‘What am I doing?’ That continues to motivate you.”
Part of the charm of “The Book of Mormon,” according to Palmer, is “it’s different than your normal Broadway show.”
“For a lot of people, it’s the kind of show that opens their eyes to what Broadway could be,” Palmer said. “And then, maybe they’ll try out another one.”
Meanwhile, six more performances of “The Book of Mormon,” are scheduled this week at the Adler Theatre. At each one, the new marquee’s bright lights will welcome visitors in and the musical will offer something special to leave with.
“If you haven’t,” Peirson said. “It’s probably time to see why everyone loves it.”