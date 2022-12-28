Adler Theatre, RiverCenter has new director: Here's the lowdown

The Adler Theatre and RiverCenter has a new leader at the helm.

Lance Sadlek, director of St. Ambrose University's Galvin Fine Arts Center since 1991, was appointed executive director of the downtown Davenport venues by management company VenuWorks. In his new role, Sadlek said he's prepared to bring his considerable experience collaborating with other arts organizations to generate new ideas and put on unique events to the event spaces.

"I've always been eager to collaborate and to work with current partners and develop new ones," Sadlek said. "I think that's what I really bring to this position, is that I've got that community experience, and I'm really excited to continue to use that experience."

Sadlek began work in his new role Dec. 12. He took over the executive director role from Rick Palmer, who had held the position since the mid-2000s.

Palmer will continue to book shows and talent at the Adler Theatre in the role of general manager, according to a VenuWorks news release, after expressing his wish to turn his focus solely to handling programming earlier in the year. VenuWorks has managed the Adler Theatre and RiverCenter since 1998.

“We welcome Lance, with his passion for the performing arts and his vast experience in the Quad-Cities," Steve Peters, VenuWorks president, said in a news release. "Lance is a results-orientated leader who, together with the talented venue staff, will establish the highest standards for operational excellence ensuring our patrons have the best customer experience at the RiverCenter and Adler Theatre.”

The bulk of Sadlek's work will be in fostering relationships with artists and organizations with the goal of bringing events Quad-Citians are interested in to the Adler Theatre and RiverCenter, and continuing to work with Quad-Cities institutions like Quad City Arts and Visit Quad Cities to find new ways to entertain the region. The executive director also has to be prepared to respond to difficult situations or problems brought up by customers promptly and accurately.

Different approaches are necessary when it comes to the historical theater and event space, but Sadlek said the staff he's begun working with has been helpful, and they are prepared to work with him on making information on the venues, and the events themselves, more accessible.

"What I like most is, for me, it's the appreciation of the activities we do in the RiverCenter, and it's always that standing ovation at the end of the performance," Sadlek said. "What I am concerned about are those people that might have a difficulty of which I would really want to address, and just trying to seek out ways in which we can reach the public with information about our events."

After the COVID-19 pandemic forced the arts and culture industry to think of ways to change how it brings art to the public, Sadlek said artists and audiences are eager to share their work and take it in, respectively. He's seen a "renaissance" and said he hopes it will continue and that he can help facilitate its growth through his new role.

"I think, more than anything else … there's an eagerness on everybody's part to enjoy those marvelous, marvelous social aspects that these venues can bring," Sadlek said.