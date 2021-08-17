 Skip to main content
Adventurefuls will join the Girl Scout Cookie lineup in 2022
Adventurefuls will join the Girl Scout Cookie lineup in 2022

Adventurefuls are a new brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

The new Adventurefuls cookie will join the nationwide lineup for the 2022 Girl Scout Cookie season.

Unfortunately, you will have wait until January to get your hands on these new brownie-inspired cookie with caramel-flavored crème and a hint of sea salt.

Girl Scouts in eastern Iowa and western Illinois and across the United States will offer the Adventurefuls cookie next season alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas.

Girl Scouts of Eastern Iowa and Western Illinois kicks off cookie season in January 2022; visit www.girlscoutcookies.org to sign up to be notified as soon as Adventurefuls and other Girl Scout Cookies are on sale.

