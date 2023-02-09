A structure fire destroys more than the structure.

For fire victims, calculating losses can take weeks, months, even years. Holiday decorations, for instance, sometimes aren't missed until the holidays approach.

For Rose Williams, a devastating fire at her Rock Island home last August took her family's home, their belongings and much of her extended family's history. Her grandparents built the house, and she was born in it.

"We don’t always know what’s ahead. I never would have imagined we’d be where we are now," said Williams, a special education teacher at Sherrard High School.

She didn’t have time to think about the treasure trove of irreplaceable family photos that were irrecoverable, along with family heirlooms, such as her wedding video and home movies. Her priority was to get what the family needed for the next few nights while they figured out what to do next.

“I went to Walmart barefoot, scrambling, trying to get what we needed before closing,” she said of the night of the fire. The Red Cross provided a hotel room for her, husband Tim, their two school-aged children, and two dogs on the night of the fire and for several nights after.

It was stressful, trying to think of everything they would need.

“I had to think: What do I need right now to move forward for the next day to two days?” She said, adding that she bought some pajamas and a few clothes, toothbrushes, and other basic necessities.

In the days that followed, the losses claimed by the fire would add up.

“It wasn’t just my loss,” Williams said. The house her family bought from her grandmother was considered "home base" for her siblings too and was the host house for family holidays.

The Sherrard community stepped up to help.

School colleagues donated about $600 to the Williams family. One colleague provided a vacant rental property to get them settled quickly into something temporary.

Several organizations, family and friends gave gift cards, cash and necessities.

"It was just heartbreaking for us to hear about Rose's situation," said Sherrard Principal Tim Wernentin. "She is one of the most caring and compassionate teachers we have, and we knew we needed to help her out — just as she would for anyone else. We are blessed to have such a thoughtful staff who truly embraces their colleagues as family.”

The Williams continue to grieve their losses, including those that take time to register. For instance, changing seasons reminded Rose Williams of more things that are gone.

“I realize I don’t have things anymore,” she said, adding that she’s had to re-frame her thoughts to include the word "had" — as in, she "had" Christmas decorations.

After months of uncertainty, the family now is settled in their "dream house," which they never would have pursued if not for the fire.

“To redo it all exceeded our insurance,” she said.

Their new home near Andalusia is cabin-like and spacious with vaulted ceilings, a deck overlooking forested acreage and a view of the Mississippi River.

“I never would have imagined we’d be where we are now. It’s awesome," Williams said. "Everybody’s got their own space now. It’s still hard. It’s bittersweet.

"We loved our house. We built onto it and had done so much to it. I never would have left that house. I probably would have died there.”

The Williams family has come a long way since the chaos of that first night when the fire claimed so many meaningful possessions, including the home itself.

“We don’t always know what’s ahead," she said. "Out of despair comes hope. Let yourself be open to new. Don’t be afraid of where life’s leading you.”