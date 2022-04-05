Aesthetic lights on second I-74 span in the Quad-Cities being tested

Testing of the aesthetic lighting on the I-74 bridge is giving motorists an idea of what the lit-up arches will look like, but they aren't quite finished.

Just as workers did with the Iowa-bound span, they now are testing the lighting on the Illinois-bound arch. They expect to complete the system by late spring or early summer, I-74 Corridor Manager George Ryan said.

The lights shine upward from floor-level fixtures that contain LED chips, and the glow of the luminaries follow the suspension cables. The chips and their circuitry provide the illumination, rather than traditional filament and bulbs, according to the engineers who designed them.

Let there be light: Bettendorf will control lights on I-74 bridge arches The Iowa-bound span opened to two-way traffic late last year, and its LED lighting so far has only been tested. The Illinois-bound span, which is to open in December, is to have its aesthetic lighting operational by early spring or summer.

The three primary colors in use — red, green and blue — are manipulated to create countless colors and combinations of color. The dimming effect that creates the combinations occurs slowly, so it does not distract motorists.

Meanwhile, Ryan said, the much-anticipated opening of the bike and pedestrian path that is connected to the Illinois-bound span also is expected in coming months.

The oculus at the path's scenic overlook recently was completed; it is a circular piece of glass that is built into the floor of the path.

"The bike and pedestrian path is looking good with seating, decorative sculptures, and lighting beneath the oculus anticipated to be installed within the next few weeks," Ryan said. "After those are installed, contractors will work on the finishing touches, and we'll have a walk-through with the cities of Bettendorf and Moline before maintenance responsibilities are transferred to them.

"We're thrilled with how the bike and pedestrian path looks so far, and we're working as quickly as possible to open the path in the coming months."

The bike/ped path was included in the bridge-construction contract.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.