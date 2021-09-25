African-American Male Summit set for Oct. 9 at Rogalski Center

“I grew up in the central part of Davenport,” Robinson, 56, said. “I’d become a young man and I had four kids and I had gotten to the point where I’d become homeless.”

Robinson said he realized he did not want that type of lifestyle to be his legacy or how his children viewed him.

“I began to take an inventory of my life and being that I am a spiritual man I began to pray and ask God to help me out of that situation,” Robinson said. “My prayers were answered and I began to get my life together. Around 2008 I became a homeowner and since I’ve become a landlord and I own a barber shop and I have a much better relationship with my kids.”

Robinson said that as he continues to take stock of his life and how he became successful, he concluded that education, and an education in economics and financial planning are necessary to lead a productive lifestyle, as well as personal drive.

“I was thinking about what I can do to get into the community and help people become successful,” he said. “ASWAS came out of that.”

He broached his ideas to friend Karen Roebuck, a local realtor, who was helping him with the barber shop and she told him to get his goals and mission together and she would help.