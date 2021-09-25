African-American Male Summit set for Oct. 9 at Rogalski Center

ASWAS Inc., A System Within A System, will host the 2021 African-American Male Summit at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9, at the Rogalski Center on the campus of St. Ambrose University in Davenport.
The theme of the summit is MAN, Moving Around Nonsense.
There will be three guest speakers:
• Keynote speaker is Alfred “Coach” Powell, a motivational and inspirational speaker, author, lecturer and life coach who is the author of “Message in a Bottle: The 40 oz. Scandal,” and “Hip Hop Hypocrisy: When Lies Sound Like the Truth.”
• Dr. De Lacy Davis, who in 1991 founded Black Cops Against Police Brutality, and is the author of “Black Cops Against Police Brutality: A Crisis Action Plan.”
• Dr. Chike Akua, assistant professor of educational leadership at Clark Atlanta University who is a leading authority on increasing achievements in today’s students, especially those in some of the most challenging schools and communities.
Sherwin Robinson’s, owner of 4-Sher Cut & Style at 1706 Brady St., in Davenport, came up with the idea for ASWAS and started formulating an ideas for workshops and summits for African-American men since. This year, his dream came to fruition.
It is all built on Robinson’s own history to get where he is today.
“I grew up in the central part of Davenport,” Robinson, 56, said. “I’d become a young man and I had four kids and I had gotten to the point where I’d become homeless.”
Robinson said he realized he did not want that type of lifestyle to be his legacy or how his children viewed him.
“I began to take an inventory of my life and being that I am a spiritual man I began to pray and ask God to help me out of that situation,” Robinson said. “My prayers were answered and I began to get my life together. Around 2008 I became a homeowner and since I’ve become a landlord and I own a barber shop and I have a much better relationship with my kids.”
Robinson said that as he continues to take stock of his life and how he became successful, he concluded that education, and an education in economics and financial planning are necessary to lead a productive lifestyle, as well as personal drive.
“I was thinking about what I can do to get into the community and help people become successful,” he said. “ASWAS came out of that.”
He broached his ideas to friend Karen Roebuck, a local realtor, who was helping him with the barber shop and she told him to get his goals and mission together and she would help.
“I have a son and when you look at the Quad-Cities there are not a lot of activities, events or programs designed for African-American males,” she said, adding that it was natural for her to want to help.
As Roebuck is from Dayton, Ohio, and has the right connections, she was able to get Alfred “Coach” Powell as keynote speaker.
What Robinson’s summit will do is allow African-American males to talk about issues.
“Women aren’t allowed,” Robebuck said. “We’ll help set up, but the men need to be able to talk.”
The event will be intergenerational, she said. “The older, wiser, or the men of wisdom will be able to say, ‘When I was your age I wish I’d known,’ and the young people can say, ‘Hey, I would like to know.’ It’s designed to be comfortable and non-threatening.”
It will be a place where people can talk about all the issues without feeling threatened, she said.
For more information and to register, visit https://aswasinc.wixsite.com/africanamericanmales.