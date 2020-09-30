After 80 years in the Pekios family, the Source Book Store in Davenport changes hands

“I’ve been coming here to look at books ever since I was able to drive myself down,” Brown said. “I’d come in, see Dan and buy up all his sci-fi.

“I had started working part-time at the Book Rack, and Dan had known I’d started working down there,” Brown said. “It was after COVID, after he reopened, and he said, ‘I could use some help down here if you’re interested.’ So I started coming down and I’d organize a section and put away some books.

“Dan and I talked, and he saw that I wanted to do something more with myself, I wanted to do something for myself,” Brown added.

When Pekios made the offer, Brown said, “It just kind of happened to where I could make it work and couldn’t let it slip through my fingers.”

College is not yet in the picture for Brown. He graduated early from Bettendorf High School at the top of his class. At age 18 he and his band cut a record, toured both coasts and made a music video in Arizona.

“I read nonfiction and I read science books, but I don’t like it when people tell me to read something,” Brown said. “I do it on my own and it sticks better. I’ve always been a good learner.