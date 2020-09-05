After a warm Labor Day weekend, fall will march into the Q-C Tuesday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from the Quad Cities' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After a very nice and warm Labor Day weekend, fall is going to march into the Quad-Cites late Monday and early Tuesday bringing with it some much needed rain and high temperatures that will be about 20 degrees below normal several days.

Meteorologist John Haase of the National Weather Service Davenport, said Saturday that the normal highs for this time of the year are in the low 80s to middle or upper 70s.

“There will be a remarkable change from Tuesday through Friday,” Haase said. “The high temperatures will be in the lower 60s through Thursday along with a chance of rain each day.

“We’ll have this cold front coming in on Tuesday and then it basically stalls over us,” he said. “The eastern states will heat up and with the Gulf moisture we’ll have the potential for good rains most of the week.”

The Quad-City region, as well as most of Iowa, is currently in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. A portion of center far west portion of the state is in a severe drought.

The moderate drought conditions extend eastward through Illinois to the Indiana border.