After a warm Labor Day weekend, fall will march into the Q-C Tuesday

After a very nice and warm Labor Day weekend, fall is going to march into the Quad-Cites late Monday and early Tuesday bringing with it some much needed rain and high temperatures that will be about 20 degrees below normal several days.
Meteorologist John Haase of the National Weather Service Davenport, said Saturday that the normal highs for this time of the year are in the low 80s to middle or upper 70s.
“There will be a remarkable change from Tuesday through Friday,” Haase said. “The high temperatures will be in the lower 60s through Thursday along with a chance of rain each day.
“We’ll have this cold front coming in on Tuesday and then it basically stalls over us,” he said. “The eastern states will heat up and with the Gulf moisture we’ll have the potential for good rains most of the week.”
The Quad-City region, as well as most of Iowa, is currently in a moderate drought, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. A portion of center far west portion of the state is in a severe drought.
The moderate drought conditions extend eastward through Illinois to the Indiana border.
“We need the rain,” Haase said. “If we can get several inches over a few days that would really help to improve things. We won’t have the heat so we won’t have the conditions for thunderstorms but we could get some good stead rains.”
Sunday’s forecast calls for showers and thunderstorms mainly before 10 a.m. and then gradually clearing to become mostly sunny with a high of about 89 degrees. A southeast wind will blow at 10-15 mph, but will change to a south wind blowing at 20-25 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high at 35 mph.
There is a chance of showers and thunderstorms Sunday night with a low of 62, with the gusty winds coming out of the northwest after midnight.
Labor Day’s forecast calls for a 40 percent chance of rain after 1 p.m., but otherwise it will be mostly sunny with a high near 75 degrees. A north wind will be blowing at 5-10 mph.
Monday night, there is an 80 chance of rain with new amounts of between ¾ of an inch to 1 inch possible.
Tuesday’s high is expected to reach only 60 degrees.
