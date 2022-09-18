After a warm start to the week, fall weather arrives Thursday on the Autumnal Equinox

After a bit of a wet weekend, the Quad-Cities will see a warmup into the 90s on Tuesday, but by Thursday high temperatures will only be in the 60s when fall begins, meteorologist Peter Speck of the National Weather Service, Davenport, said Sunday.

Monday’s high temperature is expected to reach 81 degrees under sunny skies with an overnight low into Tuesday of about 66 degrees, Speck said. The normal high for the day is 77 degrees while the normal overnight low is 52.

Tuesday will bring much warmer weather, as the mercury is expected to climb to 91 degrees with a southeast wind of 5-10 mph. The overnight low is expected to drop to 66 degrees. The normal high for Tuesday is 76 degrees while the normal overnight low is 52 degrees.

Wednesday’s forecast call for a 30% change of rain and showers with a high of 76 and partly sunny skies. The overnight low under cloudy skies is expected to be about 54 degrees. The normal high for the day also is 76 degrees with a normal overnight low of 52 degrees.

Just in time for the Autumnal Equinox, Thursday’s high is expected to reach only 66 degrees under partly sunny skies. The overnight low is expected to dip to 49 degrees. The normal high for the day is 75 degrees while the normal overnight low is 51 degrees.

The Autumnal Equinox is when the sun shines directly on the equator and the Southern Hemisphere and Northern Hemisphere receive the same amount of sunlight. The equinox will occur at 8:04 p.m. CDT in the Northern Hemisphere.

Friday’s forecast calls for a high of 63 degrees under mostly cloudy skies and a 30% chance of rain. The overnight low is expected to be about 54 degrees with a 40% chance of rain. The normal high for the day is 75 degrees while the normal overnight low is 51 degrees.

Saturday and Sunday are expected to be sunny with highs of 72 and 73 degrees, respectively.

Speck said Moline got .22 of an inch of rain Sunday at the Quad Cities International Airport in Moline, while Davenport recorded .10 of an inch at the National Weather Service office near the Davenport Municipal Airport.

On Saturday, .18 of an inch was recorded at the airport in Moline, while .63 of an inch of rain fell at the National Weather Service in Davenport.

Many of the storms were scattered, Speck said, so some areas of the Quad-Cities got more rain, while other areas less rain.

For the 24-hour period ending at 7 a.m. Sunday, National Weather Service, Davenport, statistics show that Taylor Ridge, southwest of Rock Island, received .62 of an inch of rain, while Coal Valley received a quarter-inch of rain in the same period. Muscatine received 1.36 inches of rain during that same period Saturday into Sunday.