After another nice day today, storms return later Tuesday, Wednesday

Active weather returns to the Quad-City area Tuesday afternoon through Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service.

Some of the storms Tuesday, may become severe with damaging winds and an isolated tornado possible. Heavy rain will also accompany these storms, with isolated flash flooding possible.

Here is this week's NWS forecast:

Today: Patchy fog before 7 a.m. Otherwise, sunny, with a high near 85. Calm wind becoming south around 5 mph in the afternoon.

Tonight: Mostly clear, with a low around 65. South wind around 5 mph.

Tuesday: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1 p.m. Partly sunny, with a high near 87. South wind 10 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph.

Tuesday night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 70. South wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New rainfall amounts between a quarter and half of an inch possible.