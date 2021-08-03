After eviction moratorium expires, dozens heard in Scott County eviction court

"For many of these people, it's now simply a matter of taking the things most important to them and leaving the rest behind," he said.

The eviction help desk set up by Iowa Legal Aid and Community Action of Eastern Iowa stayed busy Tuesday afternoon, the only day during the week evictions are heard in Scott County.

Inside the court was just as busy. Two magistrates heard a rapid succession of landlords and tenants, many who didn't show to the hearing, and several who appeared with help from Iowa Legal Aid.

Judicial Specialist Holly Crabb, who directed traffic inside magistrate court, said 60 evictions cases were originally slated for Tuesday. In some, tenants failed to appear. In other cases the landlord did not show up.

Like in Gallagher's case, three Iowa Legal Aid attorneys were in and out of the courtroom, huddling with landlords set on eviction to let them know local Scott County housing advocates had a pool of money to give stop-gap payments to landlords to allow tenants time to apply for state rental assistance that could clear a backlog of rent. Some landlords agreed, others didn't.

Attorneys couldn't present the eviction moratorium documentation, which could be sent to landlords if the renter met certain conditions to prevent being removed from their home.