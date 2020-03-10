After fee increase, Quad-City Boy Scouts parents brace for more cost increases

Michelle Tipsword had just finished collecting 2020 dues for her son's Cub Scout pack when she received a shocking email.
"Actually, it was in November, about a week after I finished. But collecting dues takes awhile, so it felt like I had just finished," said Tipsword, who is the committee chairperson for Cub Scouts Pack 3163 in Washington, Ill. "At any rate, I got an email from the W.D. Boyce Council informing me dues had practically doubled, from $33 a year to $60.
"The reason given was that the liability insurance rates for the Boy Scouts of America had increased because of sexual abuse allegations. So some of those costs had to be passed on. But there was almost no warning. There was no way we could go back to parents and ask for another $27. So we ate the cost and took it out of the pack fund."
Like Tipsword and the scouts in Central Illinois, troops that are part of the ILLOWA Council faced the same increase in fees. And some of its members are bracing for even more increases.
"There's no doubt, insurance costs have skyrocketed for the National Chapter (of the Boy Scouts of America)," Jeff Doty said. He's the Scout Executive and CEO of the ILLOWA Chapter.
"And we don't know if there will have to be more increases in fees. We hope the Boy Scouts of America will stay intact and come out of these challenges and move forward."
In the middle of February 2019, the Boy Scouts of America filed for bankruptcy protection as more and more former scouts stepped forward claiming past sexual abuses.
Many of the lawsuits followed the Los Angeles Times’ 2012 publication of a story about Boy Scouts of America records involving roughly 5,000 men on a blacklist known as “the perversion files." Those documents detailed sex abuse allegations against troop leaders and other volunteers that went as far back as 100 years.
The Boy Scouts of America said it paid roughly $150 million in settlements and legal costs from 2017 to 2019.
Several parents of sons in the ILLOWA Chapter said they thought the specter of sexual abuse cases were affecting enrollment, especially efforts to recruit new scouts.
They also said the recent increase in fees might signal even more increases to come. Parents are concerned there will be even more pressure to raise funds destined for the National Committee, which already takes roughly 40% of the popcorn sales.
Four parents of ILLOWA scouts said the amount of time needed for fundraising will lead some parents to find other activities for their kids.
Doty said local scouting numbers did take a hit in 2019. There were 4,950 registered scouts in ILLOWA's 13-county territory that includes part of Bureau, Henry, Knox, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island, Stark and Warren counties in Illinois and part of Cedar, Clinton, Jackson, Muscatine, and Scott counties in Iowa.
"Typically we have about 6,500 kids registered in the Scouts in a year," Doty said. "We declined about 10% between 2018 and 2019."
A number of ILLOWA parents expressed concern about Camp Loud Thunder, a 1,621-acre preserve established in 1944 and located in Illinois City. They expressed concern it would be lost if the Boy Scouts of America bankruptcy extends to the local councils.
Both Doty and ILLOWA executive board member Dr. Benjamin Van Raalte said the councils are legally separate entities from the National Chapter, and troops are sponsored by local organizations.
"The bankruptcy makes it clear legal action has to be taken against the Boy Scouts of America, not the local chapters. It consolidates the cases to legal action against Boy Scouts of America," Raalte said. "Our hope is this will eventually lead to a reorganization, and Boy Scouts of America will be able to move forward as a stronger organization."
It is estimated at least 2,000 former scouts from chapters across the country will file against the national chapter. Doty said "five cases have been brought to my attention" inside the ILLOWA Council and all the cases date from before 1982.
"In no way am I making light of any cases," Doty said. "But as far as I know, the cases in our council date back before the Boy Scouts' youth protection programs."
Doty explained the youth protection program and the national chapter's "ineligible list."
"In 1982 the Boy Scouts of America started a program to protect children by using the best background checks available and a system that immediately removed any volunteer if any allegations of inappropriate behavior," Doty said.
Doty explained any person who could not pass a background check or had even one credible allegation against them was logged into the Boy Scouts' private database.
"So any individual who wanted to volunteer would have to pass a background check with the police and through our own system," Doty said. "Any parent who registers as a volunteer will be checked."
Doty said the list will not be made public because "not all allegations are proven in a legal way." He did say any and all allegations are immediately referred to local law enforcement.
In the past decade, however, Boy Scouts' information about volunteers has been released.
The Scouts fought the release of some of the files in an Oregon case in which a jury held the Scouts liable in 2010 for $18.5 million in punitive damages. Two years later, the Oregon Supreme Court ordered the records in that case be made public.