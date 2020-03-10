After fee increase, Quad-City Boy Scouts parents brace for more cost increases

Michelle Tipsword had just finished collecting 2020 dues for her son's Cub Scout pack when she received a shocking email.

"Actually, it was in November, about a week after I finished. But collecting dues takes awhile, so it felt like I had just finished," said Tipsword, who is the committee chairperson for Cub Scouts Pack 3163 in Washington, Ill. "At any rate, I got an email from the W.D. Boyce Council informing me dues had practically doubled, from $33 a year to $60.

"The reason given was that the liability insurance rates for the Boy Scouts of America had increased because of sexual abuse allegations. So some of those costs had to be passed on. But there was almost no warning. There was no way we could go back to parents and ask for another $27. So we ate the cost and took it out of the pack fund."

Like Tipsword and the scouts in Central Illinois, troops that are part of the ILLOWA Council faced the same increase in fees. And some of its members are bracing for even more increases.

"There's no doubt, insurance costs have skyrocketed for the National Chapter (of the Boy Scouts of America)," Jeff Doty said. He's the Scout Executive and CEO of the ILLOWA Chapter.