After four days, power and internet in the Quad-Cities is still being restored

As power slowly comes back on for some area residents, so do things like cable TV and internet service.
In a message to customers reached by calling Mediacom, the company said over 220,000 customers have had services restored so far, and it continues to repair damage from Monday’s storm.
Power outages and damaged cable lines damaged during Monday's derecho storm are still impacting customers throughout Illinois, Iowa and Indiana, the spokesman said on the recording. “As commercial power is restored, most customers will regain services,” he said.
In areas with extensive tree damage, restoration is expected to take several additional days, the company reported.
Service credits will be given as the company is tracking outages, the statement said.
As of noon Tuesday, 340,000 Mediacom customers were offline in Iowa and Northern Illinois.
Metronet, which is in the process of coming into the Q-C market in Iowa and Illinois, uses in-ground fiber optics cable. The company provides fiber optic communication services, including high-speed fiber internet, full-featured fiber phone and fiber IPTV.
Evansville-based Metronet vice president of communications, Keith Leonhardt said power loss is causing most of his company’s issues for customers.
“We are trying our best to determine how many people are affected right now,” he said late Thursday afternoon. “We have no evidence that our network itself was affected. But power supply is. So it will depend on restoration of power for us to restore services. And we will be determining how many customers are affected. We don’t know at this moment.”
MidAmerican Energy, as of 4 p.m. Thursday, reported 19,659 customers without power in the Iowa Quad-Cities, and 9,729 without power in the Illinois Quad-Cities. Its outage website said most customers should have power restored by Thursday night, though some could be waiting until mid-day Saturday.
Schools in the Iowa Quad-Cities reported mostly minor damage from Monday's storm
“Besides several fallen limbs down at various buildings across the district, the most damage probably occurred to the tennis Courts at (Bettendorf High School),” Bettendorf spokesperson Celeste Miller wrote. “The wind bent the posts along 18th Street. There was some minor roof damage at (Bettendorf Middle School) and (Bettendorf High School) but nothing of significance.”
There was no major damage at Pleasant Valley or Davenport districts, though many trees were down on the property of Davenport Central High School.
No Illinois schools have reported damage.
