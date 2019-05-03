{{featured_button_text}}
HESCO barriers have been installed at the corner of Mound St. and River Drive, Thursday May 2, 2019, as Mississippi River flood waters reached two new records, the longest flood and now the deepest. Billy Fisher, the city's Urban Conservationist checks the barriers to make sure everything is good.

 John Schultz, Quad-City Times

HESCO, the company that makes the temporary barriers used by Davenport to keep its floodwaters at bay, says its internal investigators have found that the breach that created an immediate disaster for the city’s downtown was not caused by a “structural fault of the barrier.”

Either flood conditions caused the road surface beneath the barrier to give way or the river’s crest went above the height of the barrier, the company says. HESCO is working with city officials and sent one of its technical experts to the area, the company added.

“Our thoughts are with everyone who has been affected by the unprecedented river heights and flooding in Davenport,” the company said in a statement, adding: “We fully appreciate the immense pressure the unpredictable nature of flood fighting puts on local resources and communities and design our products to not just meet but exceed all the relevant standards.”

Downtown Davenport became a disaster area Tuesday afternoon after an inrush of water filled the streets, prompting an emergency evacuation. No one was hurt or injured, and officials are still working to determine the extent of the damage.

