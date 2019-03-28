After public outcry over proposed cuts to grant money for Special Olympics, President Donald Trump has backed off the proposal.
The Department of Education cuts would have had a major effect on Special Olympics programs in Iowa and across the country.
"Most of the cuts are aimed at school-aged children, and especially at our unified sports programs at our Champion Schools," said Eastern Iowa Special Olympics Area Director Nancy Shannon. "The schools are working with Special Olympics to educate their students about disabilities and including all students in everything that happens in their schools."
Though it would have primarily affected school-aged children, Shannon said it would have extended to the rest of the program's services too, since funding would need to be pulled to cover that area.
When asked about what the rationale for the cut might be, Shannon said, "Your guess is as good as mine. Federal funding cuts, they throw things out there and see what they can do with them," she said. "This is a program that we've been working on for probably 10 years."
In a statement Wednesday, Department of Education Secretary Betsy DeVos defended the proposed cut, as she had earlier before Congress. In a heated exchange with Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill), DeVos said she "wasn't personally involved" in pushing for the elimination of funding, but she defended it as her agency seeks to cut $7 billion for the 2020 budget.
"Let's not use disabled children in a twisted way for your political narrative," DeVos told Durbin. "That is just disgusting and it's shameful and I think we should move on from that."
Durbin countered that it would be shameful to pull support for the Special Olympics, saying "someone has to accept responsibility for a bad decision."
Special Olympics President Timothy Shriver said the program is critical to education in schools.
"Everywhere we look, people are starving to be able to infuse young people with the hope that comes from being inclusive with the confidence that comes with seeing justice realized, with the joy that comes from exercise-exercising their skills in hope of a more welcoming future," Shriver said. "These are the lessons being taught in schools by Special Olympics programs and they are critically the responsibility of not just the volunteer sector but of our elected leaders."
Researching family history? Looking for a photo of something you remember from childhood? Want to see what was happening the day you were born? Try our digital archive, where you can search the text of every edition we've published -- in all its iterations -- going back to 1855.