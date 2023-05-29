Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Lisa Brooks called her daughter from the fourth floor of the partially collapsed apartment building at 324 Main St., in Davenport.

Her daughter, family, and crowd members cheered, yelled, and ran to the north-facing side of the building. Her nephew ran to tell fire and police officers.

Brooks waved out the window, and the crowd cheered and chanted "get her out." Brooks' nephew, Antoine Smith, Jr. had tears in his eyes and thanked God.

Firefighters drove an engine to the north side of the building and raised the bucket ladder to the window to rescue her. She scrambled safely into the bucket and was lowered to the engine, and helped down by firefighters to more cheers from the crowd.

Brooks was transported to a hospital to get checked over.

When Smith saw his aunt waving out the window, he was "overwhelmed with joy," he said as he hurried back to his car to be by his aunt's side.

"I burst into an overflow of emotions," Smith said. "Because I've been holding in so much stuff in order to be strong for everybody else and my family that was down there, trying to keep them calm."

Brooks' family has been sitting at the foot of the downtown Davenport building all day Monday, growing increasingly frustrated with the rescue that had up until Monday night not found Brooks.

She is the ninth person to be rescued since Sunday.

City officials had abandoned rescue efforts at about 9:30 a.m. Monday morning, according to a city news release this afternoon. Street lights were being taken out Monday afternoon to prep the building for demolition, which was expected to begin Tuesday morning.

City officials have said that canine units were used to scour the scene to search for survivors, but no one was found.

Many in the crowd at the foot of the building, though, wondered if like Brooks, there were others missing and in the building, too.

Chief Strategy Officer Sarah Ott said at the scene after Brooks was rescued that the scheduled demolition was under evaluation.