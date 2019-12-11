After more white nationalist flyers appear, Quad-City destination leaders condemn hate

A week after yet another round of white nationalist flyers were found in Bettendorf, Quad-Cities business and tourist leaders are condemning displays of hatred.

"The racist white nationalist flyers and messages being spread in the Quad-Cities region are absolutely unacceptable," Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Paul Rumler wrote in a statement. "It is clear we have more work to do on our journey to foster belongingness and inclusion within the Quad-Cities. We stand with our partners in denouncing these hateful messages meant to work against our region’s goals."

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-452-7570 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, released a similar statement in which he said, "the strength of our regional destination is the fact that we look different, sound different and that WE are different."

"No, we’re not perfect and don’t claim to be, but what we can’t be is a community that tolerates hatred of any kind," Herrell continued. "The racist rhetoric that is being spread is a message of cowardice and is not who we are nor who we should be. It is not our QC story."

Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.