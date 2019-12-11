After more white nationalist flyers appear, Quad-City destination leaders condemn hate

A week after yet another round of white nationalist flyers were found in Bettendorf, Quad-Cities business and tourist leaders are condemning displays of hatred.
"The racist white nationalist flyers and messages being spread in the Quad-Cities region are absolutely unacceptable," Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Paul Rumler wrote in a statement. "It is clear we have more work to do on our journey to foster belongingness and inclusion within the Quad-Cities. We stand with our partners in denouncing these hateful messages meant to work against our region’s goals."
Dave Herrell, president and CEO of Visit Quad Cities, released a similar statement in which he said, "the strength of our regional destination is the fact that we look different, sound different and that WE are different."
"No, we’re not perfect and don’t claim to be, but what we can’t be is a community that tolerates hatred of any kind," Herrell continued. "The racist rhetoric that is being spread is a message of cowardice and is not who we are nor who we should be. It is not our QC story."
