It's every parents' worst nightmare: six months after your child is born, you realize something is wrong.
While at first Megan and John Lovelady weren't sure, they took little Lorelei to the ER, where they were told she was in kidney failure. Since then, they've been battling a rare kidney disorder: primary hyperoxaluria type 1.
Thankfully, Lorelei was able to get both a liver transplant and a kidney transplant — the kidney being from Megan herself. She's turning three next week. Now, the family wants to help give back with the "Love4Lorelei Blood Drive" Tuesday in Moline.
"Prior to getting her liver transplant, she was getting biweekly blood transfusions just to keep her alive. All of the procedures she was going through, hemodialysis makes them lose a lot of blood," Lovelady said. In that time, Lorelei was dependent on blood transfusions every other week to live. "So I just know the importance of blood donors, I know that summer is the time that they really have a reason to have drives."
Lovelady said as much as she wanted to advocate being an organ donor, it's much easier to be a blood donor. "It's just the way to give back in a way that I can right now."
Both Megan and John are from the Quad-Cities, but Megan had to live at Ronald McDonald House in Chicago for 17 months while Lorelei underwent dialysis almost every day. After the liver transplant and she stabilized, Lorelei's dialysis was transferred to University of Iowa five days a week. Megan was then approved for a kidney transplant, which happened in Dec. 2018.
Since her transplants and her last hemodialysis on New Year's Eve, Lorelei has not needed the treatment. However, transplants aren't a cure but instead a tradeoff of one set of symptoms over another. "It's definitely a bit of a roller coaster," Lovelady said, saying they were checking to see if Lorelei needed a biopsy or a CT scan. "There seems to always be something, but the life we were living before, dialyizing every day compared to where we are now it's night and day for sure."
The Loveladys wanted to help, MVRBC Public Relations Manager Kirby Winn said. "I think families with anyone, whether it's a child or someone in the family is in the position of requiring a blood transfusion, they're all of a sudden a lot more aware of what goes on with the blood supply than they were previously," he said. "They connected with Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, knowing we provide to all levels of hospitals."
Winn said the great thing about this blood drive is it comes at a time when the blood center is lower on supply. Everyone's schedule gets a little different in the summer, so to have an extra event that gets people and has a story to tell about the importance of blood transfusions is very helpful for them.
The blood drive will be held from 3-6 p.m. Tuesday at the Spotlight Theatre, 1800 7th Ave., Moline. Donors will receive a voucher for a $10 gift card to Amazon, Domino's, Casey's General Stores or Dairy Queen.