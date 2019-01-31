A room of donated clothing, blankets, toiletries and other necessities was donated within one day to the temporary shelter at Harvest Bible Chapel in Davenport, where people stayed in from the cold Wednesday.
Officials at Humility Housing and Services hope that a recent collaboration will open a dialogue about those experiencing homelessness in the Quad-Cities.
On Tuesday, with just a few hours of preparation, Harvest Bible Chapel in Davenport opened a temporary shelter for those in need during life-threatening cold temperatures. People at other shelters and warming centers were transported to the church, where volunteers stayed around the clock.
The church shelter will close Friday.
Christie Adamson, chief operating officer of Humility Homes and Services said the people who stayed at the church most likely will be moved to the King’s Harvest shelter in Davenport.
“Our shelter here at Humility Homes is full,” she said Thursday. Humility Homes also staffs and operates the King’s Harvest shelter for those ages 18 and older.
Placement depends on individual need, said Adamson. “We will have occasional openings at Humility and we’ll take people in." Those in need also might go to a domestic violence shelter or Christian Care.
The King’s Harvest facility has sheltered from 40 to 50 people each night since Dec. 1, when it opened for the winter season. It is an“overflow” shelter, open only during the coldest months until April 15, she said.
“Homelessness and housing instability is hidden in our community,” said John DeTaeye, director of development for Humility Housing. “We don’t know how many families are doubling and tripling up, living in unsafe situations, because of the lack of affordable housing.”
A Humility Housing goal within the next five to seven years is that the Quad-Cities no longer needs a winter shelter, Adamson said.
“What’s happening right now across all our shelters is, in a lot of cases, we have the resources to house them. We just don’t have the places to put people,” she said.
Service coordinators continually search for affordable units in the Quad-Cities. “There’s just not a lot, especially if it’s good quality,” Adamson said. Sometimes, apartments that are affordable are not quality housing, she said.
“We have to keep this conversation rolling with the Quad-Cities Housing Cluster and the rest of the community so that there is an understanding among everybody,” Adamson said. “We need to be pumping resources into figuring out solutions to our affordable housing crisis.”
According to the Compilation of Analysis to Impediments to Fair Housing Choice and American Community Survey, 2018, in 2000 the Quad-Cities had 13,950 units renting for less than $500 monthly.
In 2010, that number decreased to 6,483. By 2017, it increased to 8,159, but that's still 42 percent since 2000.
