After a week of heavy rain and a record crest for the Mississippi River that left a good chunk of Davenport underwater, Quad-City residents needed a break.
Right on cue, beautiful weather held Saturday for the Village of East Davenport's Village in Bloom event, and people responded in droves.
"It hasn't been too terribly bad," said Brew in the Village manager Jaymie Clark. "We're a lot more fortunate than downtown Davenport, but with River Drive being closed it has caused a lot of headaches trying to find room to park and accessing Jersey Ridge Road or Kirkwood or Middle Road. People still find a way down here, and the community's really good about it especially with the nice weather."
During Saturday's sunny afternoon, Brew's interior resembled a slow day, but their patio was packed. Patrons sat on the roof of Rudy's Tacos, observing the festivities and enjoying Mexican cuisine.
Bayside Bistro owner Latisha Howlett noted the weather had been gray all week. "But it's better than some places — some places have snow. And the wall seems to be holding. The workers have been down maintaining it, so that's good."
Glen Thede, curator of the East Village Fire Department Fire Museum, said the floods have been tough on the department. "The department's been on call 24 hours a day because different things are going on with the flooding, and then the normal calls for EMS and fire," he said. But, "we're keeping up."
Miss Iowa Mikhayla Hughes-Shaw, a Quad-Cities native who played a violin as part of the at Village in Bloom, said she has many friends who have been affected by the flooding. "It is really devastating to see and it's really affected businesses and people's livelihoods," she said. "As part of my time as Miss Iowa, I get a chance to mingle with tons of business owners across the Quad-Cities and lots of downtown business owners as well because our pageant takes place at the Adler Theatre in June."
Hughes-Shaw said she's considering participating in Flood Fest to help raise money. "That will actually be my last week as Miss Iowa, so I feel like that would be a great way to end it," she said, saying she's also considering a T-shirt campaign that sells iconic Quad-City quotes to raised money as well.