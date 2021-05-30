After record-setting low early Sunday, warm-up in Quad-Cities begins

A record low temperature was set in the Quad-Cities early Sunday with the mercury dipping down to 37 degrees at 4:38 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.

The old record was 38 degrees set back in 1889.

But a gradual warm-up is in the offing for the coming week with temperatures expected to reach the low 80s by Friday and the weather turning more summerlike.

“We’ll be a little warmer each day going forward,” said meteorologist Dave Cousins of the National Weather Service, Davenport. “We should reach the lower to middle 80s by Friday and that trend continues into the weekend with upper 80s possible.”

There also will be a return of more humid air as well, Cousins added.

Memorial Day is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high in the lower 70s, he said.

“There is a really small chance there could be some scattered showers passing around the area, but that’s a small chance,” Cousins said. “Any rain we do get won’t last long. So overall not a bad Memorial Day.”

There is a chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday with highs each day in the lower 70s. By Thursday the mercury should reach in the middle to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.