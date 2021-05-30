 Skip to main content
After record-setting low early Sunday, warm-up in Quad-Cities begins
After record-setting low early Sunday, warm-up in Quad-Cities begins

  • Updated
053021-qc-nws-gradbett-031

Bettendorf graduate reacts after hearing their name called during commencement ceremonies at TouVelle Stadium Sunday, May 30, 2021, in Bettendorf. Sunday morning saw a record low of 37 degrees, but warmer weather is on the way.

 MEG MCLAUGHLIN

A record low temperature was set in the Quad-Cities early Sunday with the mercury dipping down to 37 degrees at 4:38 a.m., according to the National Weather Service, Davenport.

The old record was 38 degrees set back in 1889.

But a gradual warm-up is in the offing for the coming week with temperatures expected to reach the low 80s by Friday and the weather turning more summerlike.

“We’ll be a little warmer each day going forward,” said meteorologist Dave Cousins of the National Weather Service, Davenport. “We should reach the lower to middle 80s by Friday and that trend continues into the weekend with upper 80s possible.”

There also will be a return of more humid air as well, Cousins added.

Memorial Day is expected to be mostly cloudy with a high in the lower 70s, he said.

“There is a really small chance there could be some scattered showers passing around the area, but that’s a small chance,” Cousins said. “Any rain we do get won’t last long. So overall not a bad Memorial Day.”

There is a chance of showers Tuesday and Wednesday with highs each day in the lower 70s. By Thursday the mercury should reach in the middle to upper 70s under mostly sunny skies.

Overnight lows through Wednesday will be in the lower to middle 50s. By Thursday the overnight low should climb back into the lower 60s.

The forecast for Friday, Saturday and Sunday calls for sunny skies with highs in the lower to middle 80s with overnight lows in the 60s.

