After Sept. 11, 2001, police chief recalls the unknowns

Early morning on Tuesday September 11, 2001, I was the chief of police for the city of East Moline. I was in my office reviewing Monday’s September 10, 2001 activity. I clearly remember hearing my records clerk located just outside my door, talking in a frantic manner.

She advised me a plane had crashed into the Twin Towers in New York. We quickly went back to the booking room, to bring up the news on television.

The first thing I noticed was the heavy black smoke exiting the top of one of the New York Twin Towers. A short time later, there was a second crash into the second Twin Tower. I was in disbelief not knowing what was really occurring. As I stayed glued to the television and listening to the reporters, there was a third attack at the United States Pentagon.

As I watched the activity back at the Twin Towers, I also noticed people on the ground covered in soot and running around in frantic manner. I saw emergency responders arriving and putting themselves in harms way to try to rescue the people that were trapped and the ones that were exiting the buildings.