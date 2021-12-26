After serving nearly two decades as the 'Sock Lady,' Sharon Hayseltt is retiring

But it’s not just the children who need socks and other items. Loredia Dixon, director of Open Door, which works with immigrant families moving to the Quad-Cities, said immigrants moving to the area had many needs, including socks, undergarments, caps and gloves.

“It depends upon the season,” Dixon said. “But socks go fast. She (Hayslett) came a couple of weeks ago and gave me a bag, and I only have a few items left. They go through it fast. Most of the refuges now are coming from Afghanistan, and they’re in need of the items.”

Dixon remembers the first time Hayslett dropped by offering items.

“She’s always had that ministry of help. Whatever she could do to help,” Dixon said.

Pat Allison, director of Skip-a-Long and who has been with the organization for 38 years, said, “The socks and undershirts Mrs. Hayslett provides can mean the difference between a child making it to school dressed appropriately and a child staying home.”