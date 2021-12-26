After serving nearly two decades as the 'Sock Lady,' Sharon Hayseltt is retiring

For almost two decades, Sharon Hayslett has been known as the “sock lady,” delivering socks, coats, hats and even underwear to day care centers, churches, school districts and wherever else a child, or even an adult, may need proper clothing.
A lifelong resident of the Quad-Cities originally from East Moline, Hayslett lives in Rock Island.
A licensed evangelist, Hayslett has always been one to serve, working as a leader of “Thy Loving Kindness” volunteer group and forming her “All of God’s Children Shall Have Socks” outreach.
In 2015 Hayslett was presented with an “I Have a Dream” award at the 32nd Annual Service to honor the Rev. Martin Luther King at the Martin Luther King Community Center in Rock Island. In 2018, she was presented with a Jefferson Award for her years of giving.
Her ministry may seem like a small thing, but the number of socks, hats, gloves and even pairs of underwear she has given out over the years would take a computer to calculate. There were years when her ministry handed out more than 2,000 pairs of socks.
But at age 77, Hayslett said she’s ready to retire.
Sitting at a table on Dec. 15 at Skip-a-Long Child Development Services in Rock Island, Hayslett said she’s concerned about the future of her ministry because, “No one has said that they really want it.”
“It’s a lot of work keeping track of the donations and what goes to pay for socks and hats and gloves and underwear and all that we hand out,” Hayslett said. And there are the bags of clothing that one is taking wherever they’re needed."
Hayslett began her sock ministry when she worshiped at Jerusalem Temple in Davenport. She noticed some of the children at the church were not wearing socks, and one of the deacons said some of the children attending Sunday school had no socks to wear.
“I asked the deacon to help me, and we returned pop cans to raise money to buy socks for the kids,” Hayslett said. “He’d collect the cans, and I’d take them and sell them. Then I’d go and buys socks and give them out to the children that would come to church without socks.”
From there, the ministry grew. Hayslett started with socks, but today it’s also hats, caps, gloves, underwear and undershirts. It started out with children at church and has grown to include the school districts and veterans.
Hayslett knows things like socks may seem a small thing, but in winter they’re huge. She was one of 21 children, she said.
“If we lost one of our gloves we’d put socks on our hands to keep them warm,” she said.
But it’s not just the children who need socks and other items. Loredia Dixon, director of Open Door, which works with immigrant families moving to the Quad-Cities, said immigrants moving to the area had many needs, including socks, undergarments, caps and gloves.
“It depends upon the season,” Dixon said. “But socks go fast. She (Hayslett) came a couple of weeks ago and gave me a bag, and I only have a few items left. They go through it fast. Most of the refuges now are coming from Afghanistan, and they’re in need of the items.”
Dixon remembers the first time Hayslett dropped by offering items.
“She’s always had that ministry of help. Whatever she could do to help,” Dixon said.
Pat Allison, director of Skip-a-Long and who has been with the organization for 38 years, said, “The socks and undershirts Mrs. Hayslett provides can mean the difference between a child making it to school dressed appropriately and a child staying home.”
Allison has an obligation to call a parent and tell them their child is not dressed properly for the weather or school. But there is another perspective, she said. There are immigrants who come from areas of the world where socks are not a necessity or they are not part of the culture. For those children, when they come to Skip-a-Long, they can pull out socks or a hat, thanks to Hayslett.
Allison said Skip-a-Long was licensed for 187 children, but because of COVID the center is seeing about 100-120 children a day. Still, the need that Hayslett fills remains as great as ever.
Hayslett said a board that kept track of donations and what’s purchased and given out.
“If someone gives me money we keep track of how much they give us, and we send them a thank you card,” she said. “Donations come from everywhere.”
That includes unexpected places.
“I was shopping one day at Walmart and a man saw me filling my basket, and he said, ‘You must have a lot of grandkids.’ I told him about my ministry and we parted," Hayslett said. "He came back and found me and gave me $20 and said, ‘This is to help you buy these socks.’”
Allison said there were many "quiet souls" in the community.
“They’re not out there in the public to be seen and get recognition, but they’re behind the scenes, doing some of the most important work,” Allison said. “They just have the heart of giving.”
Dixon said that people who work for these agencies serving these families and doing things like Mrs. Hayslett is doing: "You’ve got to have the heart for people. We don’t have big budgets, but we’re making a difference for children and families.”