After tireless year navigating COVID-19, Scott County health director to retire

During the pandemic, health officials have at times been personally attacked, and lawmakers in at least 24 states have sought to limit public health abilities via legislation, according to The AP and Kaiser Health News.

Locally, Rivers said he and health department officials have been fortunate to have the "wholehearted support of the Scott County Board of Supervisors and their willingness to fund our department," which makes leaving as the virus still poses a public health threat easier.

"Without their support, we could not have protected the community the way we have," Rivers said. "All along we've reiterated our message, probably to the point people stopped hearing it, until they knew somebody who was ill. ... We will continue to provide the advice we know to be effective in preventing illness. ... But, we hope, eventually, everyone will come to realize that protecting yourself and others is the way we deal with these situations."

Rivers applauded the efforts of the department, area hospitals, community partners, the Scott County Emergency Management Agency and local officials to quickly "stand up" vaccination clinics.

As of Friday, more than 33,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Scott County, and more than 6,000 Scott County residents had completed the two-dose vaccine series.