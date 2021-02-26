After tireless year navigating COVID-19, Scott County health director to retire

Ed Rivers never imagined ending a 34-year career in public health punctuated by a global health pandemic that would claim the lives of 206 Scott County residents and more than half a million Americans.
But, with a year-end surge in COVID-19 hospitalization and virus transmission having subsided, the number of cases falling sharply over the past month, and the arrival and planned ramp up of vaccinations, Rivers has decided to step down.
Rivers, health director of the Scott County Health Department, announced his retirement Friday following 10 years of service. His retirement will be effective March 5.
"Although I will be sad to leave all my colleagues here, I depart with the assurance that the department has an extremely competent and driven leadership and staff who will provide the continuity needed," Rivers said in a statement, calling the county health department, "the most dedicated, motivated, and skilled team with whom I have been privileged to work."
Rivers said he had initially planned to retire in September, but delayed his departure due to the pandemic.
Now, as virus activity and hospitalizations in the state and county have dropped, and with "vaccines going into arms," Rivers said he saw no reason to further delay.
Deputy Health Director Amy Thoreson will serve as interim director upon his retirement, according to a news release.
The Scott County Board of Health and Scott County administration will develop a process and timeline for hiring a new public health director.
Rivers became the third director of the Scott County Health Department in 2010. Rivers previously worked for 24 years as a county public health official in North Carolina.
In Scott County, Rivers was most notably involved in the revision and update of the Scott County EMS system, partnering with Augustana College to map the risk levels of lead poisoning in Scott County homes, developing the Live Lead Free QC campaign to reduce lead poisoning in the Quad-Cities, and securing the department’s public health accreditation in 2018.
"Ed Rivers has been a tireless, superbly informed health leader throughout the COVID-19 events and long before the outbreak," Doug Cropper, president and CEO of Genesis Health System, said in a statement. "His dedication to public health in Scott County has helped us all navigate through the challenges we have faced."
Nationwide, at least 181 state and local public health leaders have resigned, retired or been fired since April 1, many because of pandemic-related backlash from citizens and politicians over COVID-19 policies such as mask orders, an investigation by The Associated Press and Kaiser Health News found.
During the pandemic, health officials have at times been personally attacked, and lawmakers in at least 24 states have sought to limit public health abilities via legislation, according to The AP and Kaiser Health News.
Locally, Rivers said he and health department officials have been fortunate to have the "wholehearted support of the Scott County Board of Supervisors and their willingness to fund our department," which makes leaving as the virus still poses a public health threat easier.
"Without their support, we could not have protected the community the way we have," Rivers said. "All along we've reiterated our message, probably to the point people stopped hearing it, until they knew somebody who was ill. ... We will continue to provide the advice we know to be effective in preventing illness. ... But, we hope, eventually, everyone will come to realize that protecting yourself and others is the way we deal with these situations."
Rivers applauded the efforts of the department, area hospitals, community partners, the Scott County Emergency Management Agency and local officials to quickly "stand up" vaccination clinics.
As of Friday, more than 33,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines had been administered in Scott County, and more than 6,000 Scott County residents had completed the two-dose vaccine series.
"It's sort of a proud moment to be leaving after such a success in the middle of all the chaos," Rivers said. "I think at this point, quite a bit is known about the virus. The variants are presenting some curve balls, but the mechanism of action, generally, is known. I believe at this point at a year in, with cases declining, we're in a good position to bring our county, our state and county back to normalcy."
Dr. Louis Katz, Scott County medical director and chief medical officer at Mississippi Valley Regional Blood Center, praised Rivers for his leadership in helping health department officials find the resources needed to combat the virus.
"We’re doing everything without committed resources," said Katz, a board-certified internist and infectious disease specialist. "We’re cannibalizing other programs, doing less in other programs than we would normally in order to respond to COVID ... Ed has been good helping us find the resources that we need," and building relationships and the county, regional and state level to aid the health department in its mission.
Katz said he's grateful to Rivers for delaying his retirement.
"We’re all kind of burned out," Katz said. "It’s been a rough year. It’s quieter right now ... We’ll move on seamlessly, and if it’s a good time for him, it’s a good time for us. It's been a crazy year, but crazy times in public health just integrate teams tighter. I’m sorry to see him go."