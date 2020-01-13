Ag chief resigns over email controversy

SPRINGFIELD -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s agriculture chief has resigned over a controversial 2012 email from former top lobbyist Mike McClain over an alleged “rape in Champaign” and ghost payrollers.
The governor’s office says Pritzker asked for John Sullivan’s resignation because Sullivan was aware of the email and “did not handle it appropriately.” Proper handling, according to Pritzker’s office, would have included notifying the inspector general.
Sullivan, in a statement, said Pritzker’s general counsel notified him over the weekend that his name was referenced in the controversial email, which led him to review his personal emails from that time.
Sullivan said he discovered a forwarded copy of the email, but that he had not read it in its entirety until now, calling the decision an “unintentional oversight.”
“Had I read the email thoroughly, my reaction would have been disgust and I would have immediately notified proper authorities,” he said in a statement. “Bottom Line, I accept responsibility for what was truly an unintentional oversight and the subsequent inaction.”
A WBEZ report last week revealed McClain sent the email to two senior aides to then-Gov. Pat Quinn in a bid to win leniency for a worker in a disciplinary case. In it, McClain argued the man “has kept his mouth shut on Jones’ ghost workers, the rape in Champaign and other items.”
“He is loyal to the Administration,” McClain wrote.
McClain, a former top lobbyist and confidant to Illinois House Speaker Mike Madigan, is under federal scrutiny as part of an ongoing investigation into ComEd’s lobbying practices in Illinois, a source said. Neither Madigan or McClain have been charged with any wrongdoing.
Pritzker spokeswoman Emily Bittner said Pritzker asked for Sullivan’s resignation over the weekend.
The administration reacted quickly to oust Sullivan in an effort to put distance between the administration and a potentially damaging pending federal investigation into McClain and others.
While applauding his work as agriculture chief, “the Governor holds all state employees to the highest ethical standards, and the Governor requested the Director’s resignation because he is disturbed that then-Senator Sullivan became aware of the existence of the July 31, 2012 email contemporaneously, and did not handle it appropriately, including not alerting the inspector general or other authorities,” Bittner said in a statement.
The governor’s office said its general counsel has shared all information given by Sullivan to the Office of the Executive Inspector General and offered to share the information with other investigating entities.
Sullivan resigned in an email, and Jeremy Flynn, his chief-of-staff, will take his place as acting director, the administration said.
Before being appointed director of the Illinois Department of Agriculture, Sullivan, a Democrat from Quincy, served as a state senator from 2003 until 2017. As director, Sullivan launched the state’s hemp industry, helped to turn around the Illinois State Fair and oversaw licensing of marijuana cultivators in the state.
In his statement, Sullivan said the summer of 2012 — when the email was sent — was a “stressful time” for him. He was in the middle of a reelection campaign and was undergoing cancer surgery in Maryland, he wrote in the statement.