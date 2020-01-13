Ag chief resigns over email controversy

SPRINGFIELD -- Gov. J.B. Pritzker’s agriculture chief has resigned over a controversial 2012 email from former top lobbyist Mike McClain over an alleged “rape in Champaign” and ghost payrollers.

The governor’s office says Pritzker asked for John Sullivan’s resignation because Sullivan was aware of the email and “did not handle it appropriately.” Proper handling, according to Pritzker’s office, would have included notifying the inspector general.

Sullivan, in a statement, said Pritzker’s general counsel notified him over the weekend that his name was referenced in the controversial email, which led him to review his personal emails from that time.

Sullivan said he discovered a forwarded copy of the email, but that he had not read it in its entirety until now, calling the decision an “unintentional oversight.”

“Had I read the email thoroughly, my reaction would have been disgust and I would have immediately notified proper authorities,” he said in a statement. “Bottom Line, I accept responsibility for what was truly an unintentional oversight and the subsequent inaction.”